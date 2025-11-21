CrossBridge Bio Awarded $15 Million CPRIT Grant to Advance CBB-120, Its Lead Dual-Payload ADC Targeting TROP-2, Into the Clinic

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrossBridge Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that have the potential to deliver safer, more durable responses for patients, including those resistant to approved ADC therapies, today announced it has been awarded a $15 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The award will support completion of IND-enabling activities and advancement of CBB-120, the company’s lead TROP-2 targeted TOP1i/ATRi dual-payload ADC, into first-in-human studies.

CrossBridge Bio’s proprietary platform integrates branched tripeptide linkers (EGCit) with a dual-payload design that enables precise delivery of synergistic topoisomerase-1 inhibitor and ATR inhibitor payloads within a single ADC molecule. This architecture is engineered to deliver deeper, more durable responses and to overcome tumor resistance and heterogeneity – key limitations of earlier-generation ADCs.

CBB-120 has generated compelling preclinical data demonstrating potent and durable antitumor activity, including in models resistant to standard-of-care ADCs. The program was recently featured at the 2025 World ADC Conference, where it became the most attended non-plenary session in the event’s history, underscoring broad scientific interest in the platform and program.

The CPRIT award will enable CrossBridge Bio to complete GLP toxicology studies, scale up manufacturing, finalize analytical development, and prepare for an IND filing in 2026.

“We are honored to receive CPRIT’s support as we advance CBB-120 toward the clinic,” said Michael Torres, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CrossBridge Bio. “This grant is a strong validation of the innovation behind our dual-payload platform and reflects the importance of bringing new treatment options to patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers. CPRIT’s support allows us to accelerate development with the urgency this opportunity deserves.”

“CBB-120 showcases the full strength of our scientific approach – dual-payload engineering, branched linker chemistry, and precision delivery,” said Dan Pereira, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of CrossBridge Bio. “We’re excited to build on the momentum from our World ADC recognition and move this program into clinical development, where we hope it will make a meaningful impact for patients with limited options.”

About CPRIT

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) is one of the world’s largest public funders of cancer research and prevention. Since 2009, CPRIT has awarded more than $3 billion in grants to support scientific innovation, product development, and evidence-based cancer prevention initiatives across Texas.

About CrossBridge Bio

CrossBridge Bio is a biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas, focused on developing next-generation dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to overcome tumor resistance and heterogeneity. Its proprietary EGCit branched linker technology enables precise, stable, and efficient payload delivery for improved therapeutic index. The company’s lead program, CBB-120, a TROP-2 targeted TOP1i/ATRi dual-payload ADC, is scheduled to file its IND in 2026.

For more information, please visit www.crossbridgebio.com.

Michael Torres, Chief Executive Officer

info@crossbridgebio.com