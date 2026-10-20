CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Raju Prasad, Ph.D., will be stepping down from the Company to pursue external opportunities, and A.J. Silver, the Company's Senior Vice President of Finance, will succeed Dr. Prasad as Chief Financial Officer. This transition will be effective today.

“Raju has been a trusted partner to me and a wonderful colleague during his time at CRISPR Therapeutics," said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. "His thoughtful leadership helped build a strong finance organization, strengthen our balance sheet, and deepen our relationships with the investment community. On behalf of everyone at CRISPR Therapeutics, I thank Raju for all he has done and wish him every success in his next role.”

“I am excited for A.J. to assume his new role as CFO,” added Dr. Kulkarni. “Over the past eight years, A.J. has been a key leader across our finance organization, and his deep knowledge of our business combined with his strong operational experience makes him exceptionally well suited to lead us going forward."

"Serving as CFO of CRISPR Therapeutics has been an honor," said Dr. Prasad. "I am grateful to Sam, the Board of Directors of CRISPR Therapeutics, and the Company’s talented team for all we have accomplished together. It has been inspiring to work alongside people so committed to bringing transformative medicines to patients, and I am confident in the Company's future. I have decided this is the right time for me to take the next step in my career, and I look forward to following CRISPR Therapeutics’ continued progress.”

Mr. Silver has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Finance since January 2025. Since joining CRISPR Therapeutics in October 2018, he has held roles of increasing responsibility spanning strategic finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, accounting and reporting, tax, and financial operations. Before joining the Company, Mr. Silver spent more than 10 years at Ernst & Young LLP, where he became a Certified Public Accountant. He holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Connecticut and a B.S. from Boston College with concentrations in finance and accounting.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. Founded over a decade ago as an early pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, the Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world’s first CRISPR-based therapy, for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline spanning hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company is also expanding its gene editing toolkit through SyNTase™ editing, its novel, proprietary platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:

+1-617-307-7503

ir@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

+1-617-315-4493

media@crisprtx.com