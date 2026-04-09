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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

April 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026 after the market closes. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET 

Domestic:1 833-461-5787
International:1 585-542-9983
Meeting ID:173777518


Webcast: Participants can use the dial-in numbers above OR access the live webcast via a direct link (HERE) or by visiting the Events section of the Crinetics website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants connect at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of www.crinetics.com.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.

Crinetics’ lead product, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics’ deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, and CRN09682, a nonpeptide drug conjugate candidate that is being developed to treat SST2 expressing neuroendocrine tumors and other SST2 expressing solid tumors. Additional discovery programs address a variety of endocrine conditions such as neuroendocrine tumors, Graves’ disease (including Graves’ hyperthyroidism and Graves’ orbitopathy, or thyroid eye disease), polycystic kidney disease, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, obesity, and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
gdiwakar@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6340

Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
nbadillo@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6075


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