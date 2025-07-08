Cresset Acquires Molab.ai to Advance Digitization of Drug Discover

July 8 2025 – Cambridge UK – Cresset, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the digitization of drug discovery, announces the acquisition of Molab.ai, a pioneer in artificial intelligence technologies tailored for molecular research. This strategic acquisition will combine Cresset’s powerful computational chemistry platform with Molab.ai’s proven capability to build highly predictive ADME models. It marks a significant step in Cresset’s mission to empower scientists with cutting-edge tools to accelerate drug discovery.

Molab.ai’s AI-driven software has been successfully applied in real-world projects to improve molecular property prediction, lead optimization, and virtual screening. Its integration into the Cresset ecosystem will offer researchers a unified platform for rapid and accurate prediction of biological activity and ADME properties, further advancing the digitization of molecule discovery.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Molab.ai team to the Cresset family,” said Tim Cheeseright, CEO of Cresset. “Their pioneering work in AI aligns with our vision of delivering transformative technologies that improve the efficiency and success of drug discovery workflows.”

The acquisition reflects Cresset’s sustained investment in AI as part of a broad range of approaches to transform the impact of computation on early-stage discovery, accelerating the path from molecule to medicine. It also signals a commitment to investing in emerging technologies that complement the company’s core strengths in physics-based simulation and prediction.

Molab.ai will continue to operate from its current location, with plans to integrate its team and technologies into Cresset’s established AI team and broader R&D initiatives over the coming months.

About Cresset

Cresset is revolutionizing molecule design and cross-team communication, combining cutting-edge science with AI/ML to enable customers to discover new compounds faster and more efficiently. Built from 20 years of computational chemistry innovation from solving customer challenges, they provide an unrivalled platform for discovery organizations to achieve scientific success. By harnessing digital transformation, Cresset’s trusted, cutting-edge in silico solutions empower organizations to make informed decisions and design the molecules that matter.