Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing of Arrangement

LAVAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with ClinActiv Holdings Inc. (“ClinActiv”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to which the Purchaser acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) in exchange for cash consideration of $0.80 per Share (the “Consideration”).

The Company’s Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the Company will apply to the applicable Canadian securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

To receive the Consideration under the Arrangement, each registered holder of Shares (each a “Shareholder”) must complete, sign and deliver to TSX Trust Company, as depositary under the Arrangement, the letter of transmittal that accompanied the Company’s management information circular dated April 10, 2026 together with any other documents required thereby. Non-registered shareholders of the Company must contact the intermediary in whose name their Shares are registered for instructions and assistance in receiving the Consideration in respect of their Shares.

About Crescita

Crescita (TSX:CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and a commercial stage prescription product, Pliaglis®. We also own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations to facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. For more information, visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

About ClinActiv

ClinActiv is a global dermatology and consumer health platform focused on building science-driven products and businesses. Through cross-border collaboration, strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions, ClinActiv aims to develop and scale differentiated products and platforms across North America, China, Europe and other global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release including, without limitation, management’s expectations with respect to the delisting of the Shares from the TSX and the Company’s intention to cease to be a reporting issuer, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may in some cases be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends” and similar expressions referencing future events or future performance.

Forward-looking information is, by its nature, subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including the delisting of Shares from the TSX and the submission of the application to cease to be a reporting issuer following the delisting of the Shares.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; diversion of management time on the Arrangement; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact the Company is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026, under the heading “Risk Factors”, and are described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions which are available under Crescita’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Crescita does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Linda Kisa, CPA, CA

Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Secretary

Email: lkisa@crescitatx.com