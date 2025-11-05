Crescent Biopharma to Present Preclinical Data for CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF Bispecific Antibody, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting

CR-001 Demonstrated Cooperative Pharmacology and Robust Anti-Tumor Activity



IND Submission for CR-001 On Track for Fourth Quarter of 2025 to Support Initiation of Global Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Solid Tumors



WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that preclinical data from CR-001, its PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody being developed for solid tumors, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting being held November 7-9, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.

CR-001 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody combining two complementary, validated mechanisms in oncology via a blockade of PD-1 and VEGF. In data to be presented at SITC, CR-001 demonstrated cooperative pharmacology in vitro with increased binding to PD-1 in the presence of VEGF, augmenting the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling blockade and enhancing T-cell activation. This cooperativity was consistent with preclinical evaluation of ivonescimab, another tetravalent PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, which demonstrated superior efficacy compared to the current market leader, pembrolizumab, in a large, third-party Phase 3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer.1,2 CR-001 also showed potent anti-tumor activity in a xenograft mouse model, and was well-tolerated in non-human primates after a single intravenous dose with robust PD-1 receptor occupancy.

“These data highlight the cooperative mechanism of CR-001 and its ability to reduce tumor growth in vivo, reinforcing its potential as a next generation immuno-oncology therapy,” said Jan Pinkas, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Crescent. “We are on track to advance CR-001 into the clinic and plan to initiate our global Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors in the first quarter of 2026.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Preclinical development of CR-001, a novel tetravalent PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody with cooperative pharmacology and potent anti-tumor activity

Abstract Number: 1185

Presentation Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center



The abstract is available on SITC’s website ahead of the presentation. The poster will be available in the Presentations & Publications section of Crescent’s website beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on the day of the presentation.

About CR-001

CR-001 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody being developed for the treatment of solid tumors that combines two complementary, validated mechanisms in oncology via a blockade of PD-1 and VEGF. PD-1 checkpoint inhibition is aimed at restoring T cells’ ability to recognize and destroy tumor cells, and blocking VEGF is intended for reducing blood supply to tumor cells and inhibiting tumor growth. In preclinical studies, CR-001 demonstrated cooperative pharmacology with increased binding to PD-1 and signal blockade in the presence of VEGF as well as robust anti-tumor activity. CR-001’s anti-VEGF activity may also normalize the vasculature at the tumor site, which has the potential to improve the localization and effectiveness of combination therapies, such as the administration of CR-001 with Crescent’s antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in development.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.



Forward-Looking Statements

References:

1. Zhong T, et al. iScience. 2024; 28(3):111722.

2. Xiong A, et al. Lancet. 2025; 405(10481):839-849.

