Creatv Bio’s LifeTracDx® Blood Test Utilized as Exploratory Biomarker in CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv") has announced the initiation of a collaboration with CytoDyn Inc. of Vancouver, Washington ("CytoDyn") to provide its' LifeTracDx® liquid biopsy test to support a Phase 2 study evaluating CytoDyn's leronlimab in combination with TAS-102 and Bevacizumab in previously treated patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC).

CytoDyn's Phase 2 study in mCRC (NCT06699836), now underway, is enrolling 60 participants who will be tested with the LifeTracDx® blood test at multiple-time points over the course of the trial. Collected under the study protocol as an exploratory biomarker, Creatv Bio's LifeTracDx® Blood Test will be used to evaluate numeric increases in PD-L1 expression across the patient population. The study's primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR), defined as the proportion of patients achieving a confirmed complete or partial response per RECIST v1.1, evaluating the efficacy of leronlimab in combination with trifluridine and tipiracil plus bevacizumab in patients with CCR5-positive, refractory, microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) over a 12-month treatment period.

LifeTracDx® uses both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like (CAML) cells, which are macrophages that engulf tumor cells, as sensitive and accurate markers for real-time monitoring of tumor response to all forms of treatment and provides pharmacokinetic changes of both CCR5 and PD-L1 from the tumor microenvironment.

In prior studies, leronlimab induced PD-L1 expression on CTCs and CAMLS in 88% of metastatic breast cancer patients treated at doses above 525 mg/week, reinforcing the proposed ability of CCR5 blockade to convert "cold" tumors into "hot," PD-L1–positive tumors. In addition, changes observed in circulating atypical CAMLs further support leronlimab's role in remodeling the tumor immune microenvironment and enhancing responsiveness to checkpoint blockade.

Creatv Bio has demonstrated that monitoring the expressions of PD-L1 using the LifeTracDx® blood test at baseline, followed by sequential sampling after induction of therapy, may identify patients who have upregulated PD-L1 expression in their tumors.

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio is a cancer screening and cancer diagnostics company providing testing services to patients and to pharma companies to support drug development from its CLIA accredited laboratory in NJ.

LifeTracDx® blood tests have an array of clinical applications including predicting response to a new therapy in 30 days, providing companion/complementary diagnostics such as PD-L1, providing information about aggressiveness of the cancer, detection of minimal residual disease, early detection of cancer recurrence, and cancer screening. For a complete listing of our journal publications and posters, please visit our website at creatvbio.com.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients' quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

Creatv contacts :





Daniel L Adams



Ron Baker







Chief Scientific Officer



Chief Business Officer







dan@creatvmicrotech.com



ron@creatvmicrotech.com







732-783-7132 (office)



301-785-5185 (mobile)





CytoDyn contacts :

Corporate Contact



CytoDyn Inc.



ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.



Russo Partners, LLC



CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatv-bios-lifetracdx-blood-test-utilized-as-exploratory-biomarker-in-cytodyns-phase-2-study-in-patients-with-relapsedrefractory-metastatic-colorectal-cancer-302702502.html

SOURCE Creatv MicroTech, Inc.