CPTx appoints Matt Kane as Chief Financial Officer

Matt Kane Chief Financial Officer, CPTx

Experienced gene editing and cell therapy pioneer to head financing and strengthen strategic leadership for CPTx non-viral DNA-based in vivo CAR T platform

Munich, Germany & San Francisco, California – September 8, 2026 – CPTx, a company developing next-generation non-viral in vivo CAR T therapies, today announced the appointment of Matt Kane as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Matt Kane has led the development of some of the first allogeneic CAR T cell therapies into human clinical testing. He also led the first demonstration of gene editing in a non-human primate, work that later resulted in the first in vivo gene editing to successfully insert a missing gene into an infant. His track record combines scientific expertise with business leadership, resulting in more than $500 million raised in equity financing and strategic partnerships valued at over $4 billion.

Prior to his appointment at CPTx, Kane served as CEO of Celyad Oncology (allogeneic CAR T therapies), Tune Therapeutics and Precision Biosciences. At Tune Therapeutics, he established the company’s initial program portfolio and advanced its lead epigenetic editing candidate toward clinical development. In 2006, Matt co-founded the gene editing company Precision Biosciences and served as its CEO for 15 years. He led Precision through multiple financings to IPO, built pharmaceutical partnerships, and advanced multiple gene editing programs into clinical studies.

Kane will now lead CPTx’s financing and partnering activities as the company advances its therapeutic programs toward clinical studies.

“Matt has been a valuable advisor to CPTx over the past year, and we have benefited greatly from his strategic perspective in building and financing biotechnology companies. We are thrilled to welcome him now to our executive team as we advance our products toward the clinic and enter the next stage of the company’s development.” said Hendrik Dietz, CEO of CPTx.

Kane added, “I have spent the last several years searching for a platform truly capable of solving the key challenges holding back the field of in vivo CAR T. I am now convinced CPTx has that platform. I am beyond excited to join the team and help build the financial and strategic foundation needed to demonstrate the power of an immune-quiet DNA-based in vivo CAR T.”

About CPTx

CPTx develops next generation in vivo CAR T cell therapies, delivering proprietary immune-quiet DNA payloads non-virally with targeting LNPs. The platform offers a more durable alternative to mRNA and supports the delivery of multiple genes. CPTx is advancing a pipeline of differentiated, first-in-class programs across oncology and autoimmune disease, combining deep expertise in DNA vector design, genetic engineering, cancer biology, and immunology to develop next-generation medicines. Learn more at https://cptx.bio/.

Media Contact:

CPTx

Annemarie Maier

annemarie.maier@cptx.bio

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