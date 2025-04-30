Covalon to Present at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2:30 pm ET in Room 104 B at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. Brent Ashton, CEO of Covalon, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

During his presentation, Mr. Ashton will share insights into the company’s unwavering mission to prevent complications and save lives in healthcare through innovative, patient-centered technologies. He will also discuss Covalon’s strong financial position and highlight the company’s key growth drivers.

“We are excited to be part of the Bloom Burton 2025 Healthcare Conference, one of the most respected events in the healthcare investment community,” said Ashton. “Covalon’s focus on delivering compassionate care solutions that reduce risks and improve patient outcomes has never been more important. Our strong balance sheet, combined with accelerating growth opportunities, positions us well to drive long-term value for patients, providers, and shareholders.”

The Bloom Burton Healthcare Investor Conference brings together healthcare companies and investors to connect and collaborate, offering a premier platform for sharing the latest industry developments and investment opportunities.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Covalon, and to attend the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please make sure you are registered

Conference Details

Dates: Monday, May 5 – Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading medical device company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

