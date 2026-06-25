Countable Labs and Promega Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Facilitate End-to End Biological Sample Preparation and Rare Variant Detection

Joint offering creates state-of-the-art workflow uniting Promega’s fast and reliable nucleic acid extraction instrumentation with Countable Labs’ accurate and easy-to-use Countable PCR technology to deliver accuracy across research

PALO ALTO, Calif. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CountableLabs--Countable Labs, the developer of Countable PCR, a breakthrough single-molecule PCR technology redefining how science measures biology, announced a co-marketing agreement with Promega, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The agreement brings together the capabilities of the Promega Maxwell® System for nucleic acid extraction and the Countable PCR instruments for complete, bias-free DNA and RNA extraction and quantification, combining products and expertise to offer customers a complete, practical and easy-to-use solution for DNA and RNA quantification.

The combined workflow leverages the Promega Maxwell® System, a reliable, fast, and simple automated benchtop nucleic acid extraction instrument which uses a paramagnetic, particle-based workflow to process up to 48 samples in parallel, delivering high-quality nucleic acids for a broad range of downstream applications. The nucleic acids are then analyzed with Countable PCR instruments, isolating single molecules across 30 million compartments for true single-molecule quantification and using the majority of extracted material as input — interrogating samples more completely to maximize detection of rare targets that other methods miss.

In a poster published by Countable Labs illustrating the utility of the workflow, total cfDNA was extracted from human blood plasma using a magnetic bead-based automated system (the Rapid ccfDNA Kit on the Maxwell® CSC system) to ensure consistent recovery from low-input material. When coupled with a pre-amplification step, a multiplexed KRAS assay using Countable PCR reached 0.08% MAF for G12C without compromising sensitivity for multiplexing. Results were reproducible across technical replicates and were achieved with minimal optimization.

Countable Labs is on a mission to unlock new possibilities in rare variant detection and quantification by delivering the high sensitivity and robust scale that traditional PCR methods have never achieved. “Countable PCR's ability to spatially isolate and detect single molecules across 30 million compartments makes it an efficient solution for a range of translational research and diagnostics challenges from monitoring minimal residual disease to pushing the boundaries of liquid biopsy,” said Anjali Pradhan, Chief Business Officer at Countable Labs. “Partnering with Promega gives our customers a seamless, end-to-end solution from sample to answer, empowering a new wave of precision medicine innovation.”

“Promega and Countable Labs are aligned in our desire to provide flexible, best-in-class, solutions for life sciences’ biggest technological challenges,” said Alok Sharma, Global Clinical Market Director at Promega. “We designed our Maxwell® instruments and kits to provide the versatility our customers can trust, enabling experiments that reliably and efficiently deliver high quality nucleic acids from a broad range of sample input types and amounts, enabling many downstream applications.”

The companies are hosting a joint webinar on July 9, 2026, at 9 a.m. Pacific time which will cover the complete liquid biopsy workflow from cfDNA extraction using the Promega Maxwell® System followed by ultra-sensitive mutation detection using Countable PCR. For more information, or to register, visit makeitcount.countablelabs.com/cfDNA-workflow-liquid-biopsy-webinar.

About Countable Labs

Countable Labs is transforming how biology is measured — bringing single-molecule precision to cell and gene therapy, oncology, molecular diagnostics, and other applications that demand the highest analytical performance. Countable PCR delivers at least 10 times the sensitivity of conventional PCR, with dynamic range and quantitative accuracy that existing digital PCR and next-generation sequencing approaches have not achieved — enabling detection and quantification of rare targets with a level of confidence that fundamentally changes what's measurable. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Countable Labs is privately held and backed by ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, and Primer Ventures. Visit www.countablelabs.com to learn more or follow the company on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Countable Labs’ current products are for Research Use Only.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors.

For Countable Labs

Media: Gwen Gordon, gwen@gwengordonpr.com

All other inquiries: hello@countablelabs.com

For Promega

Contact: Penny Patterson VP, Corporate Affairs Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com