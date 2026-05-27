Cosm Medical Announces Licensing and Collaboration Agreement to Advance Post-Surgical Pelvic Recovery with Personalized Gynethotics™ Devices

Cosm Medical Corp. (https://www.cosm.care), a leader in personalized gynecological medical devices, has entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with two leading academic medical centers to develop Gynethotics™ Recovery—personalized intravaginal devices for post-surgical pelvic recovery following reconstructive surgery.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CosmMedical--Cosm Medical Corp., a medical technology company specializing in personalized gynecological devices, today announced that it has entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Duke Health and Mayo Clinic to develop and commercialize a new class of personalized devices designed for post-surgical recovery.

Under the agreement, Cosm Medical has licensed intellectual property from both institutions related to a novel device design and clinical use following pelvic reconstructive surgery. The collaboration will focus on product evaluation, clinical validation, and the potential commercialization of personalized recovery devices intended to support healing, improve anatomical outcomes, and enhance patient comfort and quality of life.

Advancing Precision in Post-Surgical Pelvic Care

Gynethotics™ Recovery builds on Cosm Medical’s patented digital gynecology platform, which integrates medical imaging and 3D-printing to deliver personalized biocompatible devices. The new Gynethotics™ Recovery line is designed to add new ways to advance the widespread use of non-invasive devices in pelvic care.

This initiative seeks to reflect a broader shift in healthcare toward precision medicine and, within pelvic health, where personalized devices can address anatomical variability and improve outcomes compared to traditional one-size-fits-all pessaries and beyond.

“We see personalization for precision as the next frontier in pelvic health,” said Derek Sham, Founder and CEO of Cosm Medical. “Precision unlocks new clinical applications for medical devices in gynecology. The goal of this collaboration is to advance a standard of care aligned with fields like orthopaedics and dentistry, where custom-fabricated devices are already well established. By combining clinical expertise with a scalable precision care platform, we believe Gynethotics™ Recovery has the potential to redefine post-surgical healing and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

“Tissue remodeling and personalized support can play a key role in improving surgical outcomes and patient experience,” said Dr Cassandra Kisby, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Duke University’s School of Medicine. “Moving beyond one-size-fits-all, historically rooted practices toward an evidence-driven, personalized paradigm marks a pivotal shift in surgical recovery.”

About Cosm Medical

Cosm Medical Corp. (www.cosm.care) is a Toronto-based medical technology company pioneering precision pelvic care through its digital gynecology platform, enabling the fabrication of personalized gynecological devices (Gynethotics™) for conditions such as pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, and post-surgical recovery. Cosm’s mission is to bring personalized care to women’s pelvic health.

For more information, visit: www.cosm.care

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Duke Health has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Duke Health will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Media Contact:

Derek Sham, Founder and CEO

Cosm Medical Corp.

dsham@cosm.care | +1 (647) 965-5300