SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held in San Francisco from January 13-16, 2025. The Company’s presentation will be on Wednesday, January 15 at 2:15 pm ET / 11:15 am PT.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 30 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
+1-949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com

Events Healthcare
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland/
GLP-1
GLP-1s Potentially ‘Transformative’ but Could Lead to ‘Distorted’ Obesity Care: WHO
December 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac