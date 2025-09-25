Corstasis Therapeutics and U.S. Heart and Vascular® Collaboration Will Seek to Improve Heart Failure Care with ENBUMYST™ (Bumetanide Nasal Spray)

The collaboration will seek to foster the adoption of appropriate protocols and pathways for the integration of ENBUMYST™ (bumetanide nasal spray) into clinical care with the goal of reducing readmissions, improving fluid management and enhancing outcomes through the novel delivery of diuretic therapy.

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chf--Corstasis Therapeutics Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company providing enhanced outpatient therapeutic options for patients with cardiovascular and renal disease, today announced a strategic collaboration with U.S. Heart and Vascular® (USHV), the nation’s premier cardiovascular management services organization, seeking to enable earlier intervention and enhance outcomes for heart failure patients. Corstasis and USHV will co-develop, and seek to optimize, value-based care pathways for the outpatient treatment of fluid overload in patients with congestive heart failure, liver disease and chronic kidney disease with ENBUMYST™ (bumetanide nasal spray).

“ENBUMYST was developed with the goal of giving providers a new, self-administered outpatient option,” said Brian Kolski M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Corstasis Therapeutics. “Our collaboration with USHV reflects a shared commitment to health system innovation, value-based care delivery and patient-centered outcomes.”

The collaboration between Corstasis and USHV will seek to:

Develop and validate protocols and clinical workflows that are consistent with approved labeling and enable adoption of early intervention via nasal spray diuresis when clinically indicated

Develop associated provider and staff training to ensure seamless integration of this important new intervention into clinical care

Capture outcomes and healthcare economic data to support payer engagement and future reimbursement strategies

“At USHV, we are continuously seeking new tools that empower our affiliated physicians and deliver measurable value to patients and payers,” said Emily Rash, Chief Value-Based Care Officer, USHV. “We believe an outpatient-friendly alternative represents a meaningful step forward in ambulatory heart failure care and we’re proud to work with Corstasis to bring this innovation into practice.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved ENBUMYST for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure (CHF), and hepatic and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

This effort is intended to put Corstasis and USHV at the forefront of improving outpatient heart failure management, with the goal of enabling the option of earlier intervention, reduced escalation of care and a more cost-effective path to euvolemia. Fluid overload associated with CHF, liver disease and chronic kidney disease is responsible for driving millions of hospitalizations and readmissions annually.

About ENBUMYST

ENBUMYST is a nasal spray loop diuretic indicated for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, and hepatic and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ENBUMYST™ (BUMETANIDE NASAL SPRAY).

INDICATION

ENBUMYST is indicated for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, and hepatic and renal disease, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ENBUMYST is contraindicated in patients with anuria, who are in hepatic coma and have a history of hypersensitivity to bumetanide.

ENBUMYST is a diuretic that may cause fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic abnormalities. Excessive fluid loss can lead to dehydration, decreased blood volume, and increased risk of blood clots. Abnormalities may include changes in blood electrolytes, nitrogen, glucose, and uric acid. The chance of getting these abnormalities is higher in people who are elderly, use higher doses or who do not get enough electrolytes by mouth.

If increasing azotemia and oliguria occur during treatment of severe progressive renal disease, discontinue bumetanide.

Although unlikely at the recommended doses, the potential for ototoxicity must be considered a risk of intravenous therapy, at high doses, repeated frequently in the face of renal excretory function impairment.

Avoid use in patients with significant nasal mucosal or structural abnormalities, such as acute episodes of rhinitis or congestion due to any cause.

Advise lactating women treated with ENBUMYST to monitor their infants for excessive urine output, dehydration, and lethargy.

Most common adverse reactions are hypovolemia, headache, muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, nausea and encephalopathy (in patients with pre-existing liver disease).

These are not all of the possible side effects of ENBUMYST. To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Corstasis Therapeutics at 1-877-300-5339 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for ENBUMYST.

About Corstasis Therapeutics

Corstasis Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the treatment of fluid overload in patients with heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease. Its lead asset, ENBUMYST™ (bumetanide nasal spray), was approved by the FDA on September 12, 2025 and is designed to offer rapid, reliable diuresis outside the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.corstasis.com.

About U.S. Heart and Vascular (USHV)

Formed in 2021 in Nashville, TN, US Heart and Vascular is a physician-led management platform enabling independent cardiologists to expand patient access, improve outcomes, and reduce costs to the healthcare system. USHV builds collaborative partnerships with best-in-class cardiovascular practices, providing non-clinical management solutions and resources that allow practices to expand access to compassionate and comprehensive care, improve patient outcomes, and strategically reduce costs to the healthcare system. Currently investing in practices across five states, USHV is actively seeking new partnerships with quality cardiovascular practices and entrepreneurial physicians across the U.S. Visit https://usheartandvascular.com/.

