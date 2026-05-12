Contineum Therapeutics Announces Two Upcoming Posters at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced two scientific posters for its lead investigational drug candidate, PIPE-791, at the upcoming American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference. ATS 2026 will take place in Orlando, Fla. from May 15-20, 2026.

The following abstracts are posted on ATS 2026’s online itinerary planner for registered users.

Title: PIPE-791 and BMS-986278: Two Lysophosphatidic Acid Receptor 1 (LPA1) Antagonists With Distinct Lung Occupancy Profiles and Vascular Effects

Presenter: Daniel S. Lorrain, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Contineum Therapeutics

Poster: P155

Date and Time: Monday, May 18, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. ET-1:15 p.m. ET

Session: From Target Discovery to Clinical Translation in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Title: LPA1 Antagonism by PIPE-791 Reduces Alveolar Epithelial Cell Apoptosis In Vitro

Presenter: Michael Poon, Ph.D., VP, Biology at Contineum Therapeutics

Poster: P156

Date and Time: Monday, May 18, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. ET-1:15 p.m. ET

Session: From Target Discovery to Clinical Translation in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Posters will be available to view during ATS 2026 at the stated times for registered users and on the Publications page of Contineum’s website.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain. PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Steve Kunszabo

Contineum Therapeutics

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

858-649-1158

skunszabo@contineum-tx.com