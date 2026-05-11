Conavi Medical Corp. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants

PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS ACCESSIBLE ON SEDAR+ NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (“Conavi Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario in connection with an offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) and/or pre-funded common share purchase warrants of the Company (“Pre-Funded Warrants” and, together with the Common Shares, the “Securities”) in lieu of Common Shares.

The Offering is expected to be completed on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis pursuant to an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (“Bloom Burton”), on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”). The number of Securities to be distributed, the size of the Offering and the price of each Common Share and Pre-Funded Warrant will be determined by negotiation between the Company and the Agents in the context of the market with final terms to be determined at the time of pricing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to complete a limited market release in the United States. The Company also intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 28, 2026 (the “Closing Date”) or such later date as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Agents. The Offering is subject to the Company and the Agents entering into a definitive agency agreement, and subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In addition, the Securities are anticipated to be offered by way of private placement in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada pursuant to and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

For further details with respect to the Offering, please see the Preliminary Prospectus, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and such securities may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements. “United States” and “U.S. persons” have the meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Access to the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendments to such document will be provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Preliminary Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Alternatively, an electronic or paper copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment to such document may be obtained without charge, from Bloom Burton by email at ECM@bloomburton.com , by telephone at 416-640-7585 or by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Preliminary Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Preliminary Prospectus before making an investment decision.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid™ System is the first to combine intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device, enabling simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The first-generation Novasight Hybrid™ System has regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan. For more information, visit conavi.com .

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer: Mark Quick, 416-483-0100

Investors: Christina Cameron, 416-483-0100 ext.121, IR@conavi.com

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated terms and jurisdictions of the Offering; securities offered thereunder; the timing of the Offering, including the anticipated Closing Date; use of proceeds from the Offering; regulatory and exchange approvals, including the listing of the Common Shares offered pursuant to the Offering on the TSXV. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” “anticipate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Preliminary Prospectus and the “Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2025 (both of which are on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.