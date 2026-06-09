Completion of Phase 1 Integration Aligns and Strengthens Gaelic and Athlone Labs

The first steps in the integration of Ireland’s sole GMP-approved manufacturers of Beta-Lactam antibiotics, which merged in December 2025 through a horizontal acquisition, have met corporate objectives for synergy as the companies strengthen their market positions, enhance capabilities and leverage efficiencies.

Post-merger integration in the pharmaceutical sector is a critical process that focuses on aligning business cultures, technologies, systems and operations. However, it presents unique complexities in merging clinical, regulatory and administrative systems. These are the challenges that Gaelic Laboratories, and its newly acquired sister company Athlone Laboratories, have been addressing since they completed their deal in 2025.

Marking the completion of the first phase of integration and providing an effective modus for a combined service offering, a new joint website describes the two companies’ complementary services. Both Gaelic Labs and Athlone are well established, GMP-approved manufacturers with strong reputations in Beta-Lactam antibiotics. Together, they manufacture a large range of oral products that help address demands for critical medicines in Ireland, as well as in the UK and EU, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Canada and Australia.

“The new website effectively lets our customers and partners see the full range of our combined offering to the market,” says Brian Morrissey, General Manager. “That includes a complete list of both companies’ manufacturing capabilities for different antibiotics, finished product formulations and dosages, packaging services, contract analytical services, and regulatory expertise in different parts of the world.”

Operational efficiencies are already evident as the two companies have aligned and consolidated administrative systems such as IT and compliance, as well as supply chains. An extensive internal communications programme, including the launch of a new newsletter called “The Capsule” has greatly helped with improving internal communications at Athlone, helping to fully align business cultures and providing the necessary reassurance of continuity despite the leadership change.

“Both Gaelic and Athlone are key players in the supply chain for Beta-Lactam antibiotics,” continues Brian. “As we mark the end of the first stage of our integration process, I am pleased to see that the synergies we predicted are already coming to fruition, with a seamless transition for our customers and partners, and I firmly believe that we are going to enhance the future of Beta-Lactams supply in Ireland and Europe.”

The integration now means that the companies’ leadership can make the most effective use of the combined assets of both companies, across facilities, capabilities and skilled personnel. Phase 2 of the integration process is already underway, with a view to further optimizing manufacturing processes for greater efficiencies across both sites.

For more information about Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories, visit their new website at www.gaelicathlone.com.

Editor’s Note

For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shine Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com.

About Gaelic Laboratories

Gaelic Laboratories is a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products in tablet, capsule and powder for suspension form. Established in Ireland in 2022, and with newly upgraded facilities, we manufacture our own Beta-Lactam products (sold under the Gaelic Laboratories brand), as well as offering contract manufacturing and packaging services for markets across the EU, UK, the Middle East and North Africa. Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA.

About Athlone Laboratories

Athlone Laboratories a leading developer and manufacturer of a broad range of oral dose beta-lactam products. Established in 1974, the company is an accredited supplier to local and many blue-chip customer partners across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Iraq and Brazil Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. Athlone Laboratories was acquired by Gaelic Laboratories in December 2025.