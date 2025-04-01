SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Compass Therapeutics to Host Webcast Highlighting Top-Line Clinical Data from the Ongoing Randomized Phase 2/3 Study Evaluating Tovecimig in Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read
  • Webcast scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

BOSTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, announced it will host a webcast on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to review top-line clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 clinical trial assessing tovecimig (a DLL4 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody) in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 8 AM EDT

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712286&tp_key=3b05c5ebcd

Virtual/Replay availability: A replay will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099

Massachusetts Data Phase II Phase III Cancer
Compass Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cardiovascular disease
Merck’s Winrevair Cuts Morbidity, Mortality Risk by Over 75% in Phase III PAH Study
April 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
World heart day. Sketch style human heart. Retro halftone hands reaching out to each other. Modern collage. Valentines day banner. Healthcare medical concept. Healthy lifestyle.
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s RNA Silencer Lowers Key Cardiovascular Biomarker by Almost 94%
March 31, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BioNTech’s Bispecific Elicits Treatment Response in Majority of SCLC Patients
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Different pills on seesaw weight scale. Comparison, choice, healthcare and medicine concept. Flat design. EPS 8 vector illustration, no transparency, no gradients
Cancer
Merck’s Injectable Keytruda Matches IV Formula in Pivotal Trial
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky