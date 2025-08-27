Compass Pathways to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in September 2025

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the following September investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY: Fireside chat at 1:35 PM EST on September 3, 2025

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY: Fireside chat at 10:45 AM EST on September 9, 2025

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York, NY: Fireside chat at 9:00 AM EST on September 9, 2025

TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit: Virtual fireside chat at 10:40 AM EST on September 17, 2025

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the “Events” page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthesized psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the U.S. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

