Compass Pathways to Announce New Clinical Data from Two Ongoing Phase 3 Trials

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMPS #Biotech--Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced that tomorrow it will report new clinical data from two ongoing Phase 3 trials evaluating COMP360, a synthetic, proprietary formulation of psilocybin, for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company will be disclosing new clinical data from Part A and Part B from COMP005 and Part A from COMP006. The results are scheduled for release on February 17th at 6:30 am ET, followed by a webinar hosted by Compass management at 8:00 am ET.

Compass management will host a live audio webcast on February 17th at 8:00 am ET. The webcast will be accessible at this link: https://lifescievents.com/event/hz02j0rpw/

A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

