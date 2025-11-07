Combined General Meeting of November 27, 2025 - Availability of the preparatory documents

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), November 6, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq : IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of November 27, 2025.

Shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting that will be held on November 27th at

9 a.m. CEST at Hôtel Villa M, 24 – 30 Boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris (France).

The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well as information on how to attend and vote at the Combined General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°126 of October 20, 2025 and a translation was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025.

This meeting is convened in particular to approve, following the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer announced on October 1, 2025, (i) the terms of the compensation policy applicable to the new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Andrew Obenshain1, (ii) the terms of the agreement setting out the conditions of departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frédéric Cren, and to authorize the Board of Directors to partially waive the presence and performance conditions attached to certain free share plans granted to Mr. Cren, beyond the provisions of the compensation policy applicable to Mr. Cren, in recognition of his significant contributions to the Company2. Mr. Frédéric Cren's term of office ended on September 30, 2025. He is working with Mr. Obenshain to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of the Company's strategic priorities.

Information and documents pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are available on the Company's website (www.inventivapharma.com, section "Investors" / "Shareholder Meetings").

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, documents that must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general meetings will be available at the Company's registered office, 50, Rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix (France), the fifteenth day prior to the Combined General Meeting.

Documents listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Inventiva’s website mentioned above as of tomorrow, the twenty-first day that precedes the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, including, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary; and

any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office by sending a request by e-mail to the following electronic address: agiva27112025@inventivapharma.com

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://inventivapharma.com/

