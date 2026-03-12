SUBSCRIBE
Combat Medical Raises £2.6 Million Series A to Advance Treatment of BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

March 12, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • Investment led by T&J Meyer Family Foundation, joined by Varia Ventures, NW Angel Fund and other non-institutional investors
  • Financing advances Combat’s HIVEC® HEAT FDA registration trial to change standard of care in BCG unresponsive NMIBC
  • Future financings to progress patented hyperthermic technology aimed at improving chemotherapy therapeutic efficacy, tolerability and treatment outcomes for advanced bladder and peritoneal cancers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Combat Medical (Combat), a medical device company optimising the delivery and efficacy of cancer therapeutics, today announced it has raised £2.6 million in the first close of a Series A financing to advance its hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy treatment, HIVEC®, through phase 3 clinical trials and toward FDA registration. The round was led by T&J Meyer Family Foundation, and included investment from Varia Ventures, NW Angel Fund and non-institutional family offices and individuals.



The funding will be used to further fund the ongoing pivotal FDA registration trial, HIVEC HEAT, to investigate the effectiveness of the Company’s HIVEC treatment of BCG unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The primary objective is to generate phase 3 clinical data to evidence Combat’s patented HIVEC treatment as an effective, safe and tolerable alternative to the current standard of care, which is radical cystectomy.

Combat will use future financings to complete FDA registration, growing operations to scale, expanding its existing clinical programmes for advanced bladder cancer (HIVEC) and peritoneal cancer (HIPEC), with a focus on US market entry.

Edward Bruce-White, Chief Executive Officer of Combat Medical, commented: “Our installed base of over 350 systems and the completion of over 100,000 HIVEC treatments to date demonstrates efficacy and use as a safe and well-tolerated, bladder-sparing alternative to radical cystectomy in BCG-unresponsive, high-risk NMIBC. Setting a new standard for patient care, it also provides clinicians and payers with advanced, affordable options that can easily be built into current treatment pathways. We are proud to have our investors on board as we progress through to FDA approval.”

Balint Nemeth, T&J Meyer Family Foundation, added: “Combat Medical is leading the development and clinical use of device assisted therapies with potential to disrupt current treatment standards. With systems in wide clinical use and already impacting patient outcomes, we are excited to support the company as HIVEC progresses through clinical trials.”


