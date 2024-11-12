Coloplast A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on
Thursday, 5 December 2024 at 3:30 pm CET
at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.
For further information, please contact
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111
Aleksandra Dimovska
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com
Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com
Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917
Website
www.coloplast.com
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
