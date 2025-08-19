Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 05/2025 - Coloplast announces changes to Executive Leadership Team

Coloplast announces changes to Executive Leadership Team

The Coloplast Board of Directors are making changes to the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) to support the successful execution of the new Coloplast Group strategy.

Over the last couple of months, senior leaders from across the Coloplast Group have worked together to finalise the new Coloplast Group strategy, which will be communicated internally and externally in early September following approval by the Board of Directors.

“Our new strategy is centered around our customers. We will create and deliver the best customer experience for our users, patients and clinicians across our offering of products, support and services. Our ambition is to set the standard of care, to lead the market and to win!” says Lars Rasmussen, interim CEO of Coloplast.

“To deliver value for our customers, shareholders and more, we must evolve. That means putting the customer at the centre of everything we do. It also means delivering a step change in innovation to solidify our position as the innovation leader in our industry,” says Lars.

During the current strategy period, the Coloplast Group has expanded with the addition of Atos Medical and Kerecis. Effective immediately, the company will organise its businesses into two distinct business units: Chronic Care and Acute Care. This structure allows the company to respect the differences in market dynamics, customer needs, patient pathways and business models, and it creates the needed structure to execute on the company’s 2030 strategy.

Changes to Chronic Care

Effective immediately, a new Chronic Care Commercial business unit is being established. This will include the existing Chronic Care sales regions as well as relevant Chronic Care commercial functions. Given the chronic nature of most patients served by Atos Medical, the Voice & Respiratory Care business, Atos will also become part of the new Chronic Care Commercial business unit.

To deliver a step change in innovation and bring new products faster to market, a stand-alone Chronic Care R&D function is also being established.

“As we are making significant changes to the Chronic Care setup, the Board and Executive Vice President Nicolai Buhl have mutually agreed that Nicolai will leave Coloplast. Nicolai has achieved great things in his time with Coloplast as a senior leader within Wound Care as well as Chronic Care. On behalf of the Board and the ELT, I want to thank Nicolai for his dedication and leadership,” says Lars.

Caroline Vagner Rosenstand will take on the role as Executive Vice President of Chronic Care Commercial.

“Caroline is an experienced leader with a great track record of building followership, defining and executing on commercial strategies and delivering results,” says Lars.

On November 1st, Rasmus Just will step into the role of Executive Vice President of Chronic Care R&D. Rasmus Just brings valuable experience from his five years at Coloplast, where he held several leadership roles within innovation, before continuing his career for the past 3 years in Device R&D at Novo Nordisk.

“Rasmus is an experienced R&D leader with a strong technology and business focus, and we are happy to welcome him back to Coloplast,” says Lars.

Introducing Acute Care

The new Acute Care business unit includes Interventional Urology (IU), Advanced Wound Dressings (AWD) and Kerecis. These treatment areas are characterised by premium products like Coloplast’s penile implants, the Kerecis fish skin portfolio and our wound dressings. Most of these products and technologies are used in specialised private clinics or in the hospital setting, where innovation and clinical outcomes are critical.

Effective immediately, the AWD and Kerecis commercial organisations are being merged into a new Wound & Tissue Repair organisation within Acute Care. The goal is to become an innovation leader in this area and to create a strong global footprint by merging these two complementary businesses. Wound & Tissue Repair will be led by Executive Vice President Fertram Sigurjonsson.

“With Kerecis, Fertram has built a company with strong innovation capability and growth potential based on a unique technology. Bringing these capabilities together in a new Wound & Tissue Repair unit represents a significant milestone for our AWD and Kerecis businesses,” says Lars.



There are no changes to the IU business, which will continue under the leadership of Executive Vice President Tommy Johns.





“I would like to congratulate Caroline, Fertram and Rasmus on their new roles,” ends Lars.

The new ELT

Lars Rasmussen, interim CEO

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, EVP & CFO

Allan Rasmussen, EVP Global Operations

Dorthe Rønnau, EVP People & Culture

Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, EVP Chronic Care Commercial

Rasmus Just, EVP Chronic Care R&D (start date 1 November)

Fertram Sigurjonsson, EVP Wound & Tissue Repair

Tommy Johns, EVP Interventional Urology

Lars Rasmussen, interim President and CEO, and Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO, constitute the management registered with the Danish Business Authority.

