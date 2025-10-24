Coherus Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - October 23, 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that the company will be webcasting its presentations at the following upcoming conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, England on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time / 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Baird Biotech Discovery Series takes place virtually on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time



The presentations will be accessible via webcast links on the Investor Events section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising proprietary pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company’s strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both their pipeline candidates as well as its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus’ innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com.

