Cognition Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Composition of Matter Patent, Extending Protection for Zervimesine (CT1812) Through 2045

- An additional five years of patent protection may be possible through a standard extension -

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a patent covering a novel crystalline form, or polymorph, of zervimesine (CT1812), the company's lead drug candidate. The patent has a natural expiration of 2045. Upon zervimesine’s approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the patent may be eligible for an extension of up to five additional years.

“The form of zervimesine covered by this patent has an enhanced pharmaceutical and physiochemical profile, which is more suitable for the large-scale manufacturing required for Phase 3 and commercialization,” said Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer. “We have a meeting scheduled with the FDA next week to finalize endpoint selection for our registrational program in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Pending a favorable outcome from this meeting, we plan to begin manufacturing this new form of zervimesine in the first quarter of 2027 for use in our registrational clinical trial.”

The patent, titled “Crystalline forms of 2-(tert-butoxy)-4-(3-methyl-3-(5-(methylsulfonyl)isoindolin-2-yl)butyl)phenol fumarate salt,” has been assigned U.S. Patent No. 12,759,979.

The ‘979 patent offers the following protections:

Composition of Matter: a polymorphic crystalline form of zervimesine.

a polymorphic crystalline form of zervimesine. Production Process: a proprietary process for producing this form of zervimesine.

a proprietary process for producing this form of zervimesine. Therapeutic Methods: methods of treating the age-related degenerative disorders Alzheimer’s disease, dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)





About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to helping millions of families seeking effective treatments for devastating neurodegenerative diseases through the development of novel, accessible therapies. The company has led pioneering research into the underlying mechanisms of degenerative nerve disorders. Our scientific approach builds on well-established biological pathways and translates across indications in which toxic oligomers drive disease progression, offering potential in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer’s disease, geographic atrophy, Parkinson’s, among others. Backed by nearly $200 million in National Institutes of Health and related foundation grants, Cognition Therapeutics continues to advance clinical research in its efforts to bring forth solutions that meet patients where they are and reduce caregiver burden. Learn more at cogrx.com .

About Zervimesine (CT1812)

The company’s lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that has demonstrated promise in Phase 2 clinical trials in DLB and mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Zervimesine (CT1812) is currently being studied in the Phase 2 START Study ( NCT05531656 ) in patients with MCI and early Alzheimer’s disease. Phase 2 clinical studies have concluded in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, and geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD. Based in part on the strong efficacy signals observed in the Phase 2 SHIMMER study in DLB ( NCT05225415 ), the company plans to advance zervimesine into a registrational trial for people with DLB who experience psychosis. Zervimesine has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies to date.

The USAN Council has adopted zervimesine as the United States Adopted Name (USAN) for CT1812.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including zervimesine (CT1812), and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to zervimesine will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of zervimesine, any analyses of the results therefrom, as well as statements regarding our regulatory plans, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Mike Moyer (investors)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

LifeSci Advisors info@cogrx.com

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com





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