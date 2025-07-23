Codagenix Awarded PATH Subcontract to Develop Stabilized Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Candidates

Codagenix will develop nOPV-maxSD vaccine candidates with its proprietary synthetic biology to further improve genetic stability

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced a collaboration agreement with PATH funded by a grant from the Gates Foundation to apply its proprietary synthetic biology technology to fortify novel oral poliovirus vaccine (nOPV) strains against recombination with other enteroviruses, thereby further reducing the risk of emergence of potentially neurovirulent vaccine-derived polioviruses. For this initial phase, Codagenix will synthetically modify the genomes of nOPV strains to produce new nOPV-maxSD strains with intent to establish in vitro proof of concept for their reduced rate of recombination.

Surveillance during the global rollout of >1.8 billion doses of nOPV2 has continued to support the enhanced genetic stability that was demonstrated in preclinical and clinical testing of this innovative vaccine, compared to traditional Sabin oral polio vaccine type 2 (OPV2) use. This has importantly included an estimated ~80% reduction in emergence of new type 2 variant polio virus strains. However, it has also revealed that nOPV2 does retain a residual capacity to recombine with close genetic relatives, including Sabin strains and C-cluster non-polio enteroviruses (NPEV-C).

Codagenix looks forward to working in partnership with PATH and the Gates Foundation to further reduce this potential risk for recombination and VDPV emergence, by driving even greater genetic stability of nOPV2 and of nOPV type 1 and type 3 candidates that are currently in development.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading a new era of live vaccines and viral therapeutics. The company's breakthrough platform brings together live-attenuated virus design with cutting-edge codon deoptimization for powerful synthetic biology-based solutions to take on our biggest threats in infectious disease, cancer and animal health. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University; is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital. Codagenix has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

