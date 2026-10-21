Co-Diagnostics’ Joint Venture CoMira Diagnostics Invited by Saudi Ministry to Participate in Strategic Manufacturing Forum

Participation in NUWATIN 2026 to Support Advancement of Strategic Manufacturing, Technology Transfer, and Industrial Localization Initiatives Under Saudi Vision 2030

Invitation Follows Execution of Manufacturing Facility Lease in Sudair Industrial City

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that CoMira Diagnostics ("CoMira"), the Company's joint venture with Arabian Eagle Manufacturing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA"), has been invited by the Kingdom's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to participate in the second edition of the NUWATIN 2026 Forum, scheduled for November 2026.

The forum will be held under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. The forum is expected to bring together senior government officials and industry leaders to highlight strategic industrial investments, technology transfer initiatives, manufacturing localization projects, and opportunities for cooperation between international manufacturers and Saudi government entities.

CoMira intends to leverage its participation to strengthen relationships with key government and industry stakeholders and advance its plan to establish molecular diagnostics manufacturing operations in KSA. Discussions are expected to focus on technology transfer, local manufacturing capabilities, and opportunities for cooperation with government entities to support the establishment and future expansion of CoMira's operations within the Kingdom.

"Saudi Arabia represents an important opportunity for Co-Diagnostics as we work to expand the international reach of our molecular diagnostics technologies," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "Through CoMira, we're building the foundation for a localized manufacturing presence that aligns with the Kingdom's objectives and supports our broader international commercialization strategy. With the lease for CoMira's planned manufacturing facility in Sudair Industrial City now executed, we believe this forum comes at an opportune time to engage directly with the government stakeholders whose support will be important as we work to localize the Co-Dx PCR platform* in the Kingdom."

"Saudi Vision 2030 is creating opportunities to turn international technology partnerships into local manufacturing capabilities," said Ihssan Rjoob, CEO of CoMira Diagnostics. "Through CoMira, we aim to localize advanced molecular diagnostics, develop Saudi talent, and strengthen the Kingdom's healthcare supply chain. We welcome this invitation as an opportunity to engage with government and industry partners who share these goals."

CoMira's planned manufacturing facility in Sudair Industrial City is intended to support the localization of Co-Diagnostics' proprietary PCR technologies, including the Co-Dx PCR platform*, and contribute to the Kingdom's expanding healthcare manufacturing capabilities. The Company believes that domestic production within the Kingdom may offer strategic advantages, particularly in government procurement processes that prioritize locally manufactured healthcare solutions. The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen domestic industry, facilitate technology transfer, and diversify the national economy.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home®, PCR Pro®, mobile app, and all associated tests) has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA, is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies, and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding CoMira's anticipated participation in the NUWATIN 2026 Forum and its ability to engage with government and industry stakeholders; the anticipated benefits of such participation; CoMira's planned manufacturing facility in Sudair Industrial City and the expected timing, capabilities, and expansion of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; the planned technology transfer to CoMira and the localization of the Co-Dx PCR platform; the potential for CoMira to participate in government procurement programs; and the Company's plans and expectations regarding international commercialization through joint venture partnerships. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that the forum or similar engagements may not result in any agreements, contracts, or other commercial, regulatory, or other benefit to the Company or CoMira; risks related to the establishment, funding, and operation of CoMira's planned manufacturing facility, including that it may not be completed on anticipated timelines or at all; risks related to the success of the Company's joint ventures and its reliance on joint venture partners; risks related to changes in government policy, priorities, procurement practices, and funding; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic and political conditions, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by the Saudi Food & Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technologies; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics