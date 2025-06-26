CMUH and Shine-On Biomedical Lead Taiwan’s Push into Global Exosome-Based Precision Medicine

NextGen EV Therapeutics Forum Spotlights Breakthroughs in Targeted Delivery and International Collaboration

TAICHUNG, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NextGen EV Therapeutics Forum, hosted by China Medical University and Healthcare System, bringing together leading scientists, clinical experts, and biotech industry leaders from Taiwan and the United States to explore the forefront of extracellular vesicle (EV) research and translation. The forum showcased emerging EV-based applications in oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, immune modulation, and regenerative medicine, highlighting the rapid advances toward clinical implementation.

A highlight of the event was the announcement of a strategic partnership between China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) and Shine-On Biomedical Co., Ltd. This collaboration aims to accelerate Taiwan's leadership in EV-based precision medicine on the global stage. As part of this initiative, Dr. Randy W. Schekman, the 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, was appointed International Scientific Advisor. In his keynote address, Dr. Schekman emphasized the critical importance of grounding therapeutic innovation in rigorous basic science, particularly in the evolving roles of EVs in intercellular communication and nucleic acid delivery.

Global Breakthrough: SOB100 Platform Targets HLA-G Tumors

At the center of this three-party collaboration is SOB100, the world's first engineered exosome platform targeting HLA-G, an immunosuppressive tumor antigen. The platform is capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier and delivering nucleic acid drugs with high specificity, offering a potential therapeutic breakthrough for glioblastoma (GBM) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Dr. Hui-Chun Ho, Vice President of Shine-On Biomedical, noted that SOB100 has received U.S. FDA approval to enter Phase I clinical trials and was recently featured in Nature Communications. She emphasized that the platform has demonstrated exceptional targeting precision and delivery efficiency in preclinical studies. With Dr. Schekman's advises, the company aims to further enhance nucleic acid payload efficiency to unlock even greater therapeutic impact.

U.S.-Taiwan Scientific Exchange and Industry Insight

The forum also featured a keynote speech by Dr. Kenneth Witwer, Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and President of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV). Dr. Witwer provided a global perspective on the progress and challenges in EV therapeutics and called for greater standardization in EV engineering to support clinical scalability.

CMU System showcased several of its internally developed technologies, including:

In Vivo CAR-T Production via EVs for Solid Tumors Targeted EV Drug Delivery for Parkinson's Disease Mitochondrial EVs from CRISPR-Engineered Stem Cells for MASLD Engineered EVs for Cardiac Repair in Heart Failure

These innovations demonstrate CMU's leadership in building an end-to-end EV research and clinical pipeline and underscore its commitment to integrating academia, healthcare, and biotech industry in Taiwan.

Building a Global Innovation Ecosystem for Precision EV Therapeutics

Dr. Mien-Chie Hung, President of China Medical University, remarked, "Extracellular vesicles are one of the most promising delivery vectors for the next generation of precision medicine. This forum not only showcases Taiwan's research capabilities but also highlights our ability to mobilize global expertise."

Dr. Der-Yang Cho, Superintendent of CMUH, added, "EVs are emerging as a core technology for next-generation therapies. We are committed to building a globally connected precision medicine ecosystem with EVs at its center—driven by translational science and patient benefit."

The forum also gathered leading voices from Taiwan's top research institutions, including the National Health Research Institutes, Academia Sinica, and National Taiwan University. Prominent researchers such as Prof. Hua-Jung Lee, Prof. Chia-Ning Shen, Prof. Tang-Long Shen, and Prof. Han-Yi Chou shared the latest advancements, strengthening Taiwan's role in advancing EV-based precision medicine.

