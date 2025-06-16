Cliniphai Unveils Marketplace Model for Athena Clinical Translation and Localization Platform at BIO 2025 in Boston

BOSTON (June 16, 2025) — Cliniphai, an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, today announced the next phase of its flagship platform, Athena, at the BIO International Convention 2025. Building on the powerful workbench for clinical trial localization, Athena expands its services to create a total marketplace model designed to connect eCOA providers, translation freelancers, and clinical trial sponsors, among numerous others, in a unified ecosystem.

This evolution transforms Athena from a standalone solution into a connected platform where compliance, efficiency, global collaboration, and scalable execution converge. By aligning AI workflows with regulatory standards and integrating end-to-end tracking, Athena delivers a seamless, transparent experience that accelerates multilingual clinical trial operations.

“This update is a step forward for how regulated translation can operate in the clinical research industry overall,” said Jason Martin, MS, MBA, Chairman and Co-Founder at Cliniphai. “Athena now brings translators, reviewers, and life sciences teams into one connected system. It’s a smarter model that supports better outcomes across global studies.”

Athena’s new marketplace allows organizations to:

● Engage qualified translation experts within the platform

● Track version history and QA across language pairs

● Maintain ISPOR-compliant workflows with built-in checkpoints

● Eliminate vendor threads and siloed document tracking

● Accelerate time-to-launch for global studies with flexible engagement options

The platform is built to support the real-world needs of eCOA vendors managing multilingual content, sponsors navigating global submissions, and qualified translators seeking structured, high-value work in regulated settings.

Leadership growth continues at Cliniphai

To support this next chapter, Cliniphai has appointed Michael Arbitman as Executive Chief of Staff. Formerly a top-level executive with Medidata, CARET Legal, and Fresh Direct, Arbitman brings decades of experience in product strategy, FDA-regulated systems, and Agile program delivery, and will lead execution across Athena’s growing marketplace environment

“I see a clear opportunity to help shape the future of Athena by building a strong operating model that supports global scale and regulatory clarity,” said Arbitman. “It’s a privilege to lead this work alongside a team that brings deep scientific and clinical expertise to every part of the platform.”

Arbitman is already leading implementation efforts on Athena for major global translation projects, including managing ISPOR-compliant Morisky Medication Adherence Scale (MMAS) workflows across five language pairs, country-specific PI reviewer coordination, and real-time QA reporting.

Cliniphai’s team will be at booth 1269 during BIO 2025 in Boston, connecting with partners across the translation, eCOA, and clinical technology space. To explore Athena’s marketplace model or speak with the team, visit www.cliniphai.com.

About Cliniphai

Cliniphai is an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences. Its flagship solution, Athena, is a marketplace-driven platform for clinical translation and localization that combines AI-powered workflows with built-in compliance and operational transparency. Designed to support sponsors, eCOA providers, and language experts alike, Athena enables secure, scalable, and collaborative execution across global studies. For more, visit www.cliniphai.com.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4162

###