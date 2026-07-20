Clinigen Appoints Greg Skalicky as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Clinigen, the global pharmaceutical services company dedicated to accelerating access to critical medicines worldwide, today announced the appointment of Greg Skalicky as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 20 July 2026. Greg succeeds Dr Varun Sethi, who has served as Acting CEO since September 2025.

Skalicky brings more than 30 years of leadership experience, with a unique blend of clinical and commercial expertise in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors. He joins Clinigen following a distinguished career leading large-scale organisations, with a track record of driving growth, global expansion, and transformative partnership structures. Most recently he served as President of Eversana, where he designed and implemented the industry’s first fully integrated commercialisation model. Prior to Eversana, he held senior leadership roles at Syneos Health (formerly inVentiv Health) and PharmaNet, managing major global client relationships with leading pharmaceutical companies.

As Group CEO, Skalicky will lead Clinigen through its next phase of growth, building on the company’s strong position as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across clinical trial services, strategic staffing and global compassionate use programs.

"Greg is an accomplished healthcare executive with deep industry expertise and a proven ability to scale global organisations," said Paul Carter, Chairman of Clinigen. "His extensive experience across commercialisation, patient access, and pharmaceutical services makes him exceptionally well positioned to lead Clinigen into its next chapter. Our ambition is to offer pharma and biotech clients a fully integrated partner to deliver access to critical medicines across the pharmaceutical lifecycle, and Greg’s experience positions him perfectly to deliver on that vision. I would like to thank Varun for his outstanding leadership as Acting CEO, during which time he has continued to strengthen the business and advance our strategic priorities."

"I am honoured to join Clinigen at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution," said Greg Skalicky. "Clinigen has built an outstanding reputation for solving some of the most complex access and supply challenges in healthcare. The company’s mission, expertise, and commitment to patients deeply resonate with me. I look forward to working alongside our talented global team to accelerate growth, enhance client value, and expand access to critical medicines for patients around the world."

Clinigen serves more than 1,000 pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners globally and operates across five continents. Under Skalicky’s leadership, the company will continue to focus on operational excellence, customer partnership, innovation, and strategic expansion.

About Clinigen

Clinigen is a global pharmaceutical services company trusted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations worldwide. With decades of experience, Clinigen helps accelerate access to critical medicines across the product lifecycle. Headquartered in the UK with operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, Clinigen’s purpose is to be the global pathfinder accelerating patient access to critical medicines. Clinigen was acquired by Triton Partners in April 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe (UK)- julian.tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

Carrie Young (US)- carrie.young@finnpartners.com

Aanchal Agarwal (APAC)- aanchal.agarwal@finnpartners.com