Claritas Rx Unveils Integrated Data and Consent Solution That Drives Higher First Fill Rates and Long-Term Persistence Across Specialty and Rare Brands

New White Paper from Claritas Rx entitled “Transforming Data Aggregation in Specialty and Rare Disease” Now Available

Claritas Rx, the patient journey experts, today announced the availability of its Foundational Data Aggregation with the industry's first and only patient Consent Clearinghouse™ designed to improve first fill and persistence across specialty and rare disease brands. By unifying data across channels and making it analytics-ready, the solution gives commercial, patient services, and data teams a more reliable, trusted view of the specialty patient journey.

Foundational Data Aggregation delivers higher-quality data, deeper visibility into the patient journey, and built-in compliance, powered by a proprietary Entity Mastering and Reconciliation engine that achieves 95%+ match rates across patients, HCPs, and payers. It ingests and normalizes data from specialty pharmacies, hubs, copay and free-drug programs, patient support services, field teams, and payers into a single longitudinal view, standardizing formats, codes, and business rules so teams can trust that every record is complete, consistent, and actionable. This integrated foundation enables precise analytics, more accurate performance insights, and optimized patient support. It is backed by an AI-driven, rules-based data quality layer that runs hundreds of real-time checks with continuous monitoring to surface anomalies, gaps, and trends for proactive remediation.

Claritas Rx also simplifies implementation through existing specialty pharmacy agreements, standardized data specifications, and proven test frameworks, reducing operational risk and accelerating time to value. The solution is engineered for compliance at every layer, maintaining HIPAA, HITECH, GDPR, and SOC 2 standards so teams can confidently operationalize compliant, analytics-ready data across commercial, patient services, and compliance functions.

“With 95%+ match rates across patients, HCPs, and payers, and an agentic AI assistant that answers complex pharmacy questions in real time, we’re turning fragmented data into trusted, actionable insight that speeds and improves patient care,” said Michael Fitzgibbons, CEO of Claritas Rx . “At the same time, we know consent is critical for manufacturers, which is why we’ve developed a dedicated solution—early adopters have seen 12%-40% higher consent fill rates and 11% stronger patient persistence, furthering our commitment to trusted, compliant, and actionable data that empowers faster, more confident decisions.”

Consent Clearinghouse from Claritas Rx

Addressing one of the industry’s biggest pain points, Claritas Rx’s Consent Clearinghouse is the first and only solution of its kind to centralize and standardize permissions in a secure environment, reducing misalignment and compliance risk across partners. By fixing the chaos of patient consent, the feature enables better coordination, stronger patient support, and more consistent access to therapy.

Patient Data Thought Leadership

The new white paper entitled “Transforming Data Aggregation in Specialty and Rare Disease” is now available.

A companion webinar “Cracking the Black Box: Using Integrated Data and Consent to Drive First Fill and Long-Term Persistence,” will take place on April 2 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET). Media may request a copy of the white paper or registration to the webinar by contacting Emily Brennan.

About Claritas Rx

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx helps rare disease and specialty brands remove the barriers that keep patients from accessing and staying on the treatments they need. By uniting the most complete view of the patient journey with purpose-built technologies, we predict and resolve access challenges before they disrupt care. Our intelligent solutions combine advanced analytics, real-world data, AI, and in-line CRM capabilities to increase start and refill rates, reduce abandonment, and improve brand performance. For more information, visit www.claritasrx.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Brennan

ebrennan@claritasrx.com