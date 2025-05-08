City of Hope Research on Breast Cancer, Supportive Care, Kidney Cancer and More to Be Presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

City of Hope experts will discuss the use of new cancer treatment approaches and combinations, leading-edge targeted therapies and explore how lifestyle changes and supportive care interventions may reduce cancer risk and improve survival.
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experts from City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center named a Top 5 “Best Hospital” in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, will be among the specialists sharing the biggest oncology research data of the year at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago and online.
This year’s ASCO meeting — themed “Driving Knowledge to Action. Building a Better Future” — unites nearly 45,000 oncology professionals to discuss leading-edge scientific data and attend educational sessions, empowering health care teams to deliver more effective, lifesaving cancer care to patients.
“Every year City of Hope researchers share potentially practice-changing oncology data at the ASCO meeting to build a better future for cancer patients and their families. We are excited to continue that tradition this year — to collaborate with and inform the best oncology experts in the world for the benefit of cancer patients everywhere,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., president of City of Hope Los Angeles and National Medical Center, and chief physician executive.
Highlights of City of Hope’s ASCO data and educational sessions include those listed below, which focus on cancers of the breast, pancreas, colon and rectum, prostate, kidney and blood as well as supportive care, including palliative care and integrative oncology. City of Hope experts also will lead discussions on precision medicine and cancer survivorship.
ORAL ABSTRACT AND CLINICAL SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM SESSIONS
4510: Genomic characterization of baseline and post-progression tumors in IMmotion010, a randomized, Phase 3 study of adjuvant (adj) atezolizumab (atezo) vs placebo (pbo) in patients (pts) with high-risk localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
Session time: Saturday, May 31, from 4:54 to 5:06 p.m. CT
Session title: Biomarkers in Kidney Cancer: Are We There Yet?
Presenter: Sumanta Kumar Pal, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Symptom Science and Palliative Care
Session time: Sunday, June 1, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT
Chair and panelist: Tanyanika Phillips, M.D., M.P.H., City of Hope assistant clinical professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Diving Deeper to Inform Hereditary Cancer Risk and Outcomes
Session time: Monday, June 2, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. CT
Chair and panelist: Heather Hampel, M.S., C.G.C., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
RAPID ORAL ABSTRACT SESSIONS
1015: Treatment rechallenge after trastuzumab-deruxtecan–related interstitial lung disease: A multi-institution cohort study
Session time: Friday, May 30, from 2:57 to 3:03 p.m. CT
Session title: Breast Cancer – Metastatic
Presenter: Hope S. Rugo, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., City of Hope Women’s Cancers Program director; professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Chair and Moderator: Jose Bazan, M.D., M.S., City of Hope associate professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
6510: MRD negativity after end of induction in the Phase 3 PhALLCON trial: A post hoc analysis
Session time: Friday, May 30, from 1:06 to 1:12 p.m. CT
Session title: Hematologic Malignancies — Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant
Presenter: Ibrahim T. Aldoss, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
DISCUSSANT FOR ORAL ABSTRACT SESSION
7504, 7505, 7506: New Roads in Myeloma
Session time: Tuesday, June 3, from 11:33 to 11:45 a.m. CT
Session title: Hematologic Malignancies — Plasma Cell Dyscrasia
Discussant: Amrita Krishnan, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
EDUCATION SESSIONS
An Oncologist’s Approach to Managing Endocrine Toxicities
Session time: Sunday, June 1, from 11:30 to 11:42 a.m. CT
Session title: New Drugs, New Toxicities: Side Effects of New and Emerging Breast Cancer Therapies
Chair and Presenter: Hope S. Rugo, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., City of Hope Women’s Cancers Program director; professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Role of Personalized Interventions Among High-Risk Cancer Survivors to Reduce Morbidity
Session time: Friday, May 30, from 2:57 to 3:09 p.m. CT
Session title: Redefining Success and Survivorship in Pediatric Oncology
Chair and Presenter: Saro H. Armenian, D.O., M.P.H., City of Hope Children’s Cancer Center chair and professor
Integrative Oncology: Defining the Evidence
Session time: Sunday, June 1, from 4:30 to 4:42 p.m. CT
Session title: Real-world Implementation of ASCO SIO Guidelines: Pain, Fatigue, Depression
Presenter: Krisstina Gowin, D.O., City of Hope associate professor, Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research, Department of Supportive Care Medicine
POSTER SESSIONS
1070 / Poster Board 49: Elacestrant (Ela) combinations with ribociclib (Ribo) and everolimus (Eve) in patients (pts) with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC): Update from ELEVATE, a Phase (Ph) 1b/2, open-label, umbrella study
Session time: Monday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon CT
Session title: Breast Cancer — Metastatic
Presenter: Hope S. Rugo, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., City of Hope Women’s Cancers Program director; professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
LBA 4175 / Poster Board 465: NAPOLI 3, a Phase 3 study of NALIRIFOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC): Final overall survival (OS) analysis and characteristics of the long-term survivors
Session time: Saturday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to noon CT
Session title: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Presenter: Vincent Chung, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
3553 / Poster Board 222: Vilastobart (XTX101), a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti–CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, in combination with atezolizumab in patients with MSS CRC
Session time: Saturday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to noon CT
Session title: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal
Presenter: Marwan Fakih, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
5041 / Poster Board 240: Cardiovascular (CV) event risk in patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) treated with enzalutamide (ENZA) or abiraterone acetate (AA) in the United States (US)
Session time: Monday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon CT
Session title: Genitourinary Cancer — Prostate, Testicular, and Penile
Presenter: Alan H. Bryce, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
4540 / Poster Board 340: Efficacy of second line (2L) treatment with tivozanib (Tivo) as monotherapy or with nivolumab (Nivo) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) previously treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) combination of ipilimumab (Ipi)/Nivo or vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR-TKI)/ICI in the Phase 3 TiNivo-2 study
Session time: Monday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon CT
Session title: Genitourinary Cancer — Kidney and Bladder
Presenter: Alexander Chehrazi-Raffle, M.D., City of Hope assistant professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
4550 / Poster Board 350: Long-term clinical outcomes with nivolumab/ipilimumab with or without Clostridium butyricum MIYAIRI588 in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC): A randomized Phase Ib clinical trial
Session time: Monday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon CT
Session title: Genitourinary Cancer — Kidney and Bladder
Presenter: Miguel Zugman, M.D., City of Hope postdoctoral medical oncology research fellow
RECOGNITION
- Both Lorna Rodriguez-Rodriguez, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Stacy W. Gray, M.D., A.M., City of Hope professor, Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research, Population Sciences, were inducted as fellows of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO), a distinction that honors people who have encouraged others to conquer cancer through research, education and promotion of the highest-quality patient care.
About City of Hope
City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked a Top 5 “Best Hospital” in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
