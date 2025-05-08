City of Hope Research on Breast Cancer, Supportive Care, Kidney Cancer and More to Be Presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

City of Hope experts will discuss the use of new cancer treatment approaches and combinations, leading-edge targeted therapies and explore how lifestyle changes and supportive care interventions may reduce cancer risk and improve survival.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experts from City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center named a Top 5 “Best Hospital” in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, will be among the specialists sharing the biggest oncology research data of the year at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago and online.

This year’s ASCO meeting — themed “Driving Knowledge to Action. Building a Better Future” — unites nearly 45,000 oncology professionals to discuss leading-edge scientific data and attend educational sessions, empowering health care teams to deliver more effective, lifesaving cancer care to patients.

“Every year City of Hope researchers share potentially practice-changing oncology data at the ASCO meeting to build a better future for cancer patients and their families. We are excited to continue that tradition this year — to collaborate with and inform the best oncology experts in the world for the benefit of cancer patients everywhere,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., president of City of Hope Los Angeles and National Medical Center, and chief physician executive.

Highlights of City of Hope’s ASCO data and educational sessions include those listed below, which focus on cancers of the breast, pancreas, colon and rectum, prostate, kidney and blood as well as supportive care, including palliative care and integrative oncology. City of Hope experts also will lead discussions on precision medicine and cancer survivorship.

ORAL ABSTRACT AND CLINICAL SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM SESSIONS

RAPID ORAL ABSTRACT SESSIONS

DISCUSSANT FOR ORAL ABSTRACT SESSION

7504 , 7505, 7506 : New Roads in Myeloma

Session time: Tuesday, June 3, from 11:33 to 11:45 a.m. CT

Session title: Hematologic Malignancies — Plasma Cell Dyscrasia

Discussant: Amrita Krishnan

EDUCATION SESSIONS

POSTER SESSIONS

RECOGNITION

