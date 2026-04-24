Circular Genomics Appoints World-Renowned Expert in Neurochemistry and Alzheimer’s Fluid Biomarkers Dr. Henrik Zetterberg to Scientific Advisory Board

Leading Alzheimer's Disease Researcher Joins to Advance Circular RNA Blood-Based Biomarker Platform for Neurodegenerative Diseases

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, a biotechnology company revolutionizing neurological and psychiatric precision medicine through brain-derived circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers, today announced the appointment of Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Zetterberg is Professor of Neurochemistry at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and University College London (UCL), UK, and is widely recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on fluid biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Zetterberg's pioneering work has transformed the landscape of Alzheimer's disease diagnostics. He leads the UK Dementia Research Institute Fluid Biomarker Laboratory at UCL and serves as Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurochemistry at the University of Gothenburg. His research has been instrumental in establishing blood-based biomarkers—including neurofilament light chain (NfL), phosphorylated tau (p-tau 217), GFAP, and amyloid-beta—as non-invasive tools for detecting and staging Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. With hundreds of high-impact publications and frequent keynote presentations at major neuroscience conferences, Dr. Zetterberg has helped establish the scientific and clinical framework for blood-based brain health diagnostics.

His appointment strengthens Circular Genomics' mission to make brain disorders measurable and manageable through innovative circRNA biomarker technology. The company is actively developing circRNA blood-based assays for Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and risk prediction, collaborating with leading institutions including Washington University in St. Louis, and recently finalized exclusive IP licenses with global research institutions to advance its Alzheimer's disease blood test.

"Circular RNAs represent a fundamentally new class of brain-derived biomarkers that can provide a comprehensive view of brain biology" with tremendous potential to advance precision medicine in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders said Dr. Henrik Zetterberg. "Circular Genomics has built an impressive platform that complements existing fluid biomarker approaches and opens new avenues for better understanding the dynamic brain processes that are critical for the pathogenesis and progression of brain disorders. I am excited to contribute my expertise in biomarker validation and clinical translation to help bring these innovative diagnostics to patients who need them."

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Zetterberg to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Cofounder of Circular Genomics. "His unparalleled expertise in fluid biomarkers for neurodegeneration, combined with his track record of translating discoveries into clinical tools, makes him an ideal advisor as we advance our circRNA platform. Dr. Zetterberg's guidance will be instrumental in ensuring our Alzheimer's disease diagnostics meet the highest standards of scientific rigor and clinical relevance, ultimately bringing transformative precision medicine solutions to patients and families affected by neurodegenerative diseases."

Dr. Zetterberg joins an accomplished Scientific Advisory Board that includes leading experts in psychiatry, neurology, Alzheimer's disease research, and biomarker development, all committed to advancing Circular Genomics' vision of making brain health measurable through innovative blood-based diagnostics.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing next-generation blood-based tests using circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers. The company's mission is to enable earlier detection, better disease characterization, and more precise care for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, starting with Alzheimer's disease. By combining proprietary biology, advanced analytics, and clinically driven development, Circular Genomics aims to transform how neurological diseases are diagnosed and managed. For more information, visit www.circulargenomics.com.

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SOURCE Circular Genomics