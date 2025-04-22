Circle Pharma to Present Late-Breaking Data at AACR 2025 Demonstrating Mechanism of Action for Novel Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BreastCancer--Circle Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell-permeable macrocycle therapeutics, today announced a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The poster will present new mechanistic insights into the anti-cancer activity of cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors, including their impact on DNA repair pathways and mitotic progression in E2F-high cancers. Circle Pharma’s CID-078, an oral macrocycle Cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study (NCT06577987).

Presentation Details

Title: Anti-cancer effect of Cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors is mediated in part by disruption of the ATR/Chk1 DNA repair pathway

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3

Session Start: 4/29/2025 9:00:00 AM CT

Session End: 4/29/2025 12:00:00 PM CT

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 19

Abstract Number: LB296

The study, led by researchers from Circle Pharma in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, highlights the dual mechanism by which Cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors induce tumor regression.

Contributing Authors:

Catherine E. Gleason, Ranya Odeh, Frances Hamkins-Indik, Iolanda Vendrell, Roman Fischer, Benedikt Kessler, Shilpa Singh, Matthew Oser, Marie Evangelista, and Pablo D. Garcia, Circle Pharma Inc., South San Francisco, CA, University of Oxford, UK, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

About Circle Pharma, Inc.

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. Its lead program, CID-078, a cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) for patients with advanced solid tumors.

