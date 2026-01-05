Circle Pharma to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced that David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Dr. Earp will provide an overview of the company’s pipeline, including CID-078, a first-in-class oral macrocyclic cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors, and CID-165, a first-in-class oral macrocyclic cyclin D1 RxL inhibitor, with potential applications in malignancies, including ER-positive breast cancer and lymphomas.

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

