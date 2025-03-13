ChromaDex Corp. Announces Name Change to Niagen Bioscience, Inc. and New Ticker Symbol “NAGE” Effective March 19, 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CDXC #InvestorRelations--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced that it will change its corporate name to Niagen Bioscience, Inc. and trade under the new Nasdaq symbol “NAGE” effective at stock market open on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.





As part of this transition, the Company will deploy a follow-up announcement with additional updates regarding the name change, rebrand, and future initiatives.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen® is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex supplies pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® to U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, which compound and distribute intravenous and injectable Niagen® for clinics. These pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® products, known as Niagen IV and Niagen injections, are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription (www.niagenplus.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, ChromaDex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

