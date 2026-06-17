Christian Wichert appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead next phase of growth

Senior executive across industrial biotechnology and consumer markets with strong expertise in commercialization joins AMSilk as the Company advances from development through scale-up to market growth



The announcement follows the launch of biotech silk protein yarns in Balenciaga Spring 2026 collection

NEURIED, Germany, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSilk GmbH (“AMSilk”), a global leader in advanced biomaterials made from silk proteins, today announces the appointment of Christian Wichert as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 June. The appointment marks a pivotal moment in AMSilk’s journey, as the Company advances from development through scale-up to commercialization.

Building on the successful market entry of AMSilk’s fiber applications, Christian will focus on strengthening the Company’s commercial performance and scaling its proprietary silk protein technology and advanced precision fermentation capabilities across additional applications and markets. Drawing on his experience in scaling businesses and driving profitable growth, he will work to translate AMSilk’s strong technological foundation into a profitable and sustainable business, with a particular focus on the Consumer Care Solutions division.

Christian Wichert brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience. Throughout his career, he has built and led organizations across different industries and markets, with a strong focus on organizational development, execution, and performance. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Evolva AG, a publicly listed Swiss biotechnology company, where he gained extensive capital markets experience and headed the company through a period of strategic transformation, including its sale to Danstar Ferment AG/Lallemand Group. Earlier in his career, he held international leadership roles across the specialty chemicals, consumer packaged goods, MedTech, and industrial biotech, thereby gaining wide-ranging experience in several key application areas which are strategically important for AMSilk’s future growth.

Christian Wichert, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of AMSilk, said:

“AMSilk is a true pioneer in its field, and I am honored to join as Chief Executive Officer at such an important stage in the Company’s development. What particularly impressed me is the combination of a unique technology with significant market potential and a highly committed and purpose-driven team. This creates a compelling foundation for further growth and the development of new applications. My priority will be to build on these strengths and support AMSilk in realizing its full potential across its key markets.”

Ulrich Scherbel, who successfully led AMSilk from technology development to commercial market entry, will remain with the Company as Managing Director and assume responsibility as Chief Operating Officer Premium Filaments.

He commented: “Christian’s appointment marks an important milestone and AMSilk’s next phase of growth. I am proud of what we have achieved, transforming AMSilk by securing strategic partnerships with 21st.BIO, Evonik, and Ajinomoto, and bringing the first commercially available products based on AMSilk’s biotech silk protein yarns to market. I look forward to continuing to develop our Premium Filament business as a key strategic growth pillar and value driver for AMSilk.”

Dr. Wolfgang Colberg, Chairman of the Board at AMSilk, commented:

“AMSilk’s core focus is now on accelerating scale-up and strengthening commercial execution. Christian brings a strong track record in leading international businesses, driving performance and building the organizational structures required for sustainable growth. His appointment reflects our ambition to further strengthen AMSilk’s market position and prepare the Company for the next stage of its evolution. We would like to thank Ulrich Scherbel for his excellent stewardship during his time as CEO and are thankful to retain his experience and leadership within our newly structured management team.”

Contact

AMSilk GmbH

Isabel Rosenberger

Head of Marketing & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 151 6106 3269

E-Mail: isabel.rosenberger@amsilk.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Joshua Evans

Tel: +44 (2)03 922 1906

E-mail: amsilk@optimumcomms.com

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a global pioneer in industrial biotechnology, redefining materials through outstanding performance and sustainability credentials. Inspired by the extraordinary properties of spider silk proteins, the company leverages advanced protein design and precision fermentation to create unique performance materials. Through advanced protein design, AMSilk creates breakthrough materials that can be tailored for multiple industries while delivering superior functionality. When spun into fibers, these materials embody the principles of a circular economy, offering recyclability and a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Formulated as ingredients for industrial applications, AMSilk’s materials provide outstanding performance and empower industries to meet both current and future regulatory standards. AMSilk’s materials offer an alternative with strong market differentiation and superior bio-performance.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of AMSilk GmbH and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and developments concerning AMSilk may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed herein due to various factors.