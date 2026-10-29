Chiesi Group appoints Paolo Paoletti to its Board of Directors

HIGHLIGHTS:

Paolo Paoletti, M.D., joins Chiesi's Board of Directors as its fourth independent member, effective as of today.

An internationally recognized pharmaceutical leader, he brings more than 30 years of experience spanning R&D, biotechnology innovation and global healthcare leadership.

His appointment further strengthens the Board's scientific and strategic expertise as Chiesi advances its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for patients.

PARMA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chiesi, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical group, today announced the appointment of Paolo Paoletti, M.D. to its Board of Directors, effective as of today. Paoletti is an internationally recognized pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience across research and development, corporate leadership and biotechnology innovation. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and GammaDelta Therapeutics, contributing to the development and commercialization of innovative medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, particularly oncology.

His appointment further strengthens the Board's scientific, innovation and global healthcare expertise as Chiesi continues to invest in research, international growth and long-term value creation.

"On behalf of the Chiesi Board, I am delighted to welcome Paolo, whose commitment to scientific excellence and innovation reflects the same values that have guided Chiesi throughout its history," said Maria Paola Chiesi, Chair at Chiesi. "During his career, he has helped translate scientific advances into meaningful outcomes for patients, bringing together strategic vision, deep industry knowledge and a global perspective. His experience across multinational pharmaceutical companies and innovative biotechnology ventures will further strengthen our Board as we continue to guide Chiesi's long-term development and create lasting value for patients, healthcare systems and society."

Commenting on his appointment, Paolo Paoletti, M.D., said: "I am honored to join the Chiesi Board at such an important moment in the company's journey. Chiesi has built a strong reputation for scientific excellence, innovation and responsible business practices. I look forward to working closely with the Chiesi Board and its global leadership team to support the company's continued growth and its commitment to improving the lives of people living with serious and chronic conditions."

Paoletti currently serves on the Board of Directors of Genmab, where he chairs the Scientific Committee. He is member of the R&D Investment Advisory Committee at Apollo Therapeutics and Scientific Advisor for SUN PHARMA and 3B FUTURE Health fund. He received his medical degree from the University of Pisa and has authored more than 300 scientific publications.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Chiesi is committed to the principles that underpin the B Corp movement and aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035. With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 30 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,900 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com or the website of your local Chiesi affiliate.

Press Info:

Anna Bonisoli Alquati, Head of Global External Communications: mediarelations@chiesi.com

Michela Lijoi, Global External Communications Sr. Manager: mobile +39 328.6353044, e-mail: m.lijoi@chiesi.com