Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Highlights Advancements in Lipodystrophy Research at ENDO 2026

-- Presentations highlight new clinical, real-world, and patient-centered insights on metreleptin across lipodystrophy populations --

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO), held June 13 – 16, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

The five clinical abstracts focus on the metreleptin clinical program in partial lipodystrophy, the safety/tolerability profile of metreleptin in generalized lipodystrophy, the combination of metreleptin with GLP-1 receptor agonists in adults with lipodystrophy, and the impact of mental health challenges and care gaps in lipodystrophy. Collectively, these data expand the clinical understanding of metreleptin, the overall disease burden that people living with lipodystrophy face, and reflect Chiesi’s ongoing commitment to advancing care for people living with lipodystrophy.

“Continued research across both clinical and real-world settings is essential to advancing our understanding of treatment approaches in rare endocrine and metabolic disorders,” said Rachele Berria, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. “We are proud to share these findings at ENDO 2026, which reflect our commitment to generating meaningful data while integrating the experiences of people living with lipodystrophy. By combining scientific rigor with patient-centered insight, we aim to help inform more comprehensive and effective models of care.”

Data from a survey of patients and caregivers highlighted that the mental health burden in lipodystrophy is multifaceted, driven by factors such as altered body image and diagnostic uncertainty. Despite this, more than half of the respondents lacked mental health support, highlighting a critical gap. Proactive screening, especially at diagnosis, can help providers move beyond metabolic control to wholistic patient care.

“For people living with lipodystrophy, the burden of disease can extend beyond what can be measured clinically,” said Stuart Siedman, Vice President, Patient Advocacy, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. “By advancing research that captures both the biological and lived experience, we aim to help ensure care reflects the full reality of patients’ needs.”

ENDO 2026 marks an important moment of scientific advancement for the endocrine community and reflects Chiesi’s ongoing commitment to advancing research in rare endocrine and metabolic diseases through research, collaboration, and holistic care.

Details of Chiesi-sponsored presentations are as follows:

Title: A 36-Month, Multicenter, Open Label Phase 4 Study to Evaluate the Immunogenicity of Daily Metreleptin Treatment in Patients with Generalized Lipodystrophy

Format: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Elif A. Oral

Date: Saturday, June 13

Title: Characterizing Mental Health Challenges And Care Gaps In Patients With Lipodystrophy And Their Care Partners

Format: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Kate Stratton

Date: Saturday, June 13

Title: A 12-Month Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Metreleptin in Subjects with Partial Lipodystrophy (METRE-PL Study)

Format: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Elif A. Oral

Date: Sunday, June 14

Title: Effectiveness and Safety of Metreleptin Therapy in Patients with Partial Lipodystrophy: A Systemic Review

Format: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Baris Akinci

Date: Sunday, June 14

Title: Real-World Prescribing Patterns of Combined Metreleptin and GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Therapy in Adults with Lipodystrophy

Format: Poster Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Lindsay T. Fourman

Date: Monday, June 15

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION: Myalept® (metreleptin) for injection is a leptin analog indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy.

LIMITATIONS OF USE: The safety and effectiveness of Myalept for the treatment of complications of partial lipodystrophy or for the treatment of liver disease, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), have not been established.

Myalept is not indicated for use in patients with HIV-related lipodystrophy. Myalept is not indicated for use in patients with metabolic disease, including diabetes mellitus and hypertriglyceridemia, without concurrent evidence of generalized lipodystrophy.

WARNING: RISK OF ANTI-METRELEPTIN ANTIBODIES WITH NEUTRALIZING ACTIVITY AND RISK OF LYMPHOMA

Anti-metreleptin antibodies with neutralizing activity have been identified in patients treated with Myalept. The consequences of these neutralizing antibodies are not well characterized but could include inhibition of endogenous leptin action and/or loss of Myalept efficacy. Severe infection and/or worsening metabolic control have been reported. Test for anti-metreleptin antibodies with neutralizing activity in patients who develop severe infections or show signs suspicious for loss of Myalept efficacy during treatment. Contact Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. at 1-866-216-1526 for neutralizing antibody testing of clinical samples.

T-cell lymphoma has been reported in patients with acquired generalized lipodystrophy, both treated and not treated with Myalept. Carefully consider the benefits and risks of treatment with Myalept in patients with significant hematologic abnormalities and/or acquired generalized lipodystrophy.

Because of these risks associated with the development of anti-metreleptin antibodies that neutralize endogenous leptin and/or Myalept and the risk for lymphoma, Myalept is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the Myalept REMS PROGRAM.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Myalept is contraindicated in general obesity not associated with congenital leptin deficiency. Myalept has not been shown to be effective in treating general obesity. The development of anti-metreleptin neutralizing antibodies have been reported in obese patients treated with Myalept. Myalept is contraindicated in patients with prior severe hypersensitivity reactions to metreleptin or to any of its components.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: A dose adjustment, including possible large reductions, of insulin or insulin secretagogue may be necessary in some patients to minimize risk of hypoglycemia. Closely monitor blood glucose in patients on concomitant insulin, especially those on high doses, or insulin secretagogue.

Cases of progression of autoimmune hepatitis and membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (associated with massive proteinuria and renal failure) were observed in some patients with acquired generalized lipodystrophy treated with Myalept. A causal relationship between Myalept and the development and/or progression of autoimmune disease has not been established. Carefully consider the benefits and risks of Myalept treatment in patients with autoimmune disease.

Hypersensitivity reactions (eg, anaphylaxis, urticaria or generalized rash) have been reported. Patient should promptly seek medical advice about discontinuation of Myalept if a hypersensitivity reaction occurs.

Myalept contains benzyl alcohol when reconstituted with Bacteriostatic Water for Injection. The preservative benzyl alcohol has been associated with serious adverse events and death in pediatric patients, particularly in neonates and premature infants. Preservative-free Water for Injection is recommended for use in neonates and infants.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: Most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in clinical trials were headache, hypoglycemia, decreased weight, and abdominal pain.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

About Lipodystrophy

Lipodystrophy syndromes are a heterogeneous group of rare, potentially life-threatening disorders that affect how the body accumulates and stores fat. These syndromes are categorized into two main forms: generalized lipodystrophy, characterized by the near-complete absence or progressive loss of fat (adipose) tissue, and partial lipodystrophy, where the tissue loss is more limited, typically impacting areas like limbs or upper body. Lipodystrophy is also categorized by etiology with inherited and acquired forms.1

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The Company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The Company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For more information visit www.chiesi.com

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

Follow @ChiesiGlobalRareDiseases on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Media Contact

Sky Striar

LifeSci Communications

Email: sstriar@lifescicomms.com

References

1) Garg A. Acquired and inherited lipodystrophies. N Engl J Med. 2004 Mar 18;350(12):1220-34. Doi: 10.1056/NEJMra025261. PMID: 15028826.



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