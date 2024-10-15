Chemomab Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of CM-101 Phase 2 Results in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its late breaking abstract discussing the results of the Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) has been selected for an oral presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2024. The conference will take place in San Diego, California, November 15 – 19, 2024.



Professor Christopher Bowlus, MD, FAASLD, the Lena Valente Professor and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of California Davis School of Medicine will give an oral presentation describing data from the double-blinded portion of the Phase 2 SPRING trial assessing CM-101 in individuals with PSC.

Title: CM-101 improved fibrosis biomarkers in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis: The Phase 2 SPRING Study

Author: Christopher Bowlus, MD

Session: Late Breaking Abstract Parallel Session 1

Session Time: November 18, 2024, 2:00pm – 3:30pm PDT

Presentation Time: November 18, 2024, 2:45 - 3:00pm PT

Publication Number: 5005

Members of the Chemomab senior leadership team will be attending the 2024 AASLD conference. Please reach out to set up a meeting or to learn more about the company.

