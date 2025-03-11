Charles River Laboratories to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

SUBSCRIBE
March 11, 2025 
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12th, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.


A live webcast of the presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after the presentation and will remain available for at least two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

