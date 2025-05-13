SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Charles River Laboratories to Present at Bank of America Health Care Conference

May 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at the Bank of America 2025 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 14th, at 8:40 a.m. PT (11:40 a.m. ET). Management will provide an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after the presentation and will remain available for at least two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Trends
Recent Federal Actions Put US, Massachusetts Biotech Leadership at Risk: MassBio
May 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
command failed. Business team walk in a line following faulty orders vector
Layoffs
Entrada Cuts 20% of Workforce, Targeting Research Employees
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Octagon Winds Down After Deprioritizing Lead Program
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel