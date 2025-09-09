SUBSCRIBE
Charles River Laboratories to Present at Baird and Morgan Stanley Conferences

September 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:



  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9th, at 10:00 a.m. EDT; and
  • Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10th, at 9:40 a.m. EDT.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for at least two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

