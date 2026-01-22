SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Charles River Laboratories Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2025 Earnings and 2026 Guidance Release and Conference Call

January 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and provide 2026 guidance on Wednesday, February 18th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, February 18th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Massachusetts Earnings Events Pipeline
Charles River Laboratories
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Johnson and Johnson sign
Earnings
J&J Aims for $100B in Sales, Puts Stelara Patent Cliff ‘in the Rearview Mirror’
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing finger pointing people to leave
Layoffs
Vedanta ‘Significantly’ Reduces Staff, Focuses on Phase III Study of C. Diff Drug
January 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel