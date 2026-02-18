Charles River Laboratories Announces Executive Appointments

Glenn G. Coleman Will Join Charles River as Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kerry Dailey Will Join Charles River as Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced two executive appointments: Glenn G. Coleman has been named the Company’s next Chief Financial Officer and Kerry Dailey has been named to the newly-created position of Chief Legal Officer.

Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Kerry Dailey and Glenn Coleman in two key executive roles, as we strengthen our leadership team to help us transform the Company to meet the current and future needs of our clients and the evolving industry landscape. Glenn is a seasoned financial executive in the healthcare sector that will bring to Charles River a wealth of strategic knowledge and a unique breadth of expertise in leading global Finance organizations and through his strong operational experience. Kerry is an experienced leader that has been focused on advising multinational life science companies across complex regulatory environments. We are pleased that she will enable us to proactively manage our highly regulated, science-led organization by combining our legal, compliance, communications, government relations, security, and ESG initiatives under one leader. We look forward to partnering with Glenn and Kerry as we work to advance our mission and position Charles River to enhance shareholder value by executing on our plans to drive long-term growth, greater efficiency, and operational excellence.”

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Glenn Coleman will join the Company as Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on April 6th. At Charles River, Mr. Coleman will lead the Company’s global Finance organization and will be responsible for overseeing the Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Investor Relations, Internal Audit, Risk Management, Global Facilities and Real Estate, and Global Procurement functions, as well as working closely with operational finance teams across the global businesses.

Glenn Coleman will join Charles River with over 30 years of strong financial and operational management experience, including more than a decade of senior leadership roles in the healthcare sector. Most recently since 2024, Mr. Coleman has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of a $1-billion healthcare services business. Prior to this role, he was the CFO of two public companies, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation. Mr. Coleman served as Executive Vice President and CFO at DENTSPLY from 2022 to 2024. Prior to DENTSPLY, he held operational and financial leadership positions at Integra Life Sciences from 2014 to 2022, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2019 to 2022, and previously as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Vice President, International. In addition to overseeing its Finance department as CFO, as Integra’s COO, Mr. Coleman led operations and most of its talent force, including clinical, research and development, manufacturing, and quality functions while also leading the international team. Prior to Integra, Mr. Coleman spent 25 years in financial management positions with leading global manufacturing and telecommunications businesses, including Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Alcatel-Lucent, and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (formerly Coopers & Lybrand). Mr. Coleman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Montclair State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Glenn Coleman, incoming Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “I am excited to join Charles River at a pivotal time in its history, and look forward to partnering with Jim, Birgit, and the entire team at Charles River to help lead the Company to its next chapter of growth. At Charles River, I will focus on execution to build upon the Company’s position as a life sciences industry leader while driving greater shareholder value through maximizing our financial performance and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment including M&A, efficiently managing costs, and developing transformational strategies that drive positive change.”

Mr. Coleman will succeed Michael G. Knell, who assumed the interim CFO role in September 2025. Mr. Knell will continue in his current role as Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Appointment of Chief Legal Officer

Kerry Dailey will join the Company as Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) on March 30th. At Charles River, Ms. Dailey will lead the Global Legal function and help set the strategic direction for legal and governance matters in support of the Company’s mission and strategic vision. She will oversee and integrate Charles River’s Legal, Compliance, Corporate Communications, Government Relations, Security, and Global ESG functions, serving as a key advisor to the Board of Directors and Executive Leadership team.

Ms. Dailey brings 25 years of sophisticated legal experience to Charles River, with deep expertise advising multinational, life science companies across complex regulatory environments. She joins Charles River from Alcon, Inc., where she spent more than a decade in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Vice President, Legal and Assistant Corporate Secretary. In this role, she leads a large, global legal and compliance organization supporting the Americas, China, and Alcon’s Global Franchises. During her tenure at Alcon, Ms. Dailey also served as Head of Legal and Compliance for International, Head of Legal and Compliance for Latin America, Head of Legal for U.S. Vision Care, and Associate General Counsel, Regulatory Law. Prior to joining Alcon, Ms. Dailey served as Senior Counsel for Merial, a Sanofi company, from 2007 to 2013. Earlier in her career, she practiced corporate and securities law at leading global law firms, including Latham & Watkins, Mayer Brown, and Freshfields. Ms. Dailey holds a Juris Doctor degree from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Kerry Dailey, incoming Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, commented, “I am looking forward to joining Charles River as it will be an incredible opportunity to contribute to a company that plays such a vital role in advancing scientific innovation and helping to create healthier lives. I look forward to collaborating across the organization to help shape and accelerate our strategic imperatives by leveraging a consolidated stakeholder management approach to communications, government relations, compliance, and legal oversight to drive the Company’s continued growth and maintain our focus on leading with integrity in everything we do.”

To ensure the smooth transition to Ms. Dailey in the newly created CLO role, Matthew L. Daniel, Charles River’s Corporate Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer, will be supporting her and the business through July 1st, after which he has announced plans to step down and pursue other professional opportunities. Mr. Daniel has had a distinguished 20-year career at Charles River, including shaping our extensive M&A activity, building our Legal Compliance function, and successfully navigating the Company through complex legal matters.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements in this news release regarding Charles River’s future management structure and projected future performance and transformation. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 18, 2026, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this news release except as required by law.

