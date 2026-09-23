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Press Releases

Change in Roche’s Board of Directors - September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

Roche announced today that the Board of Directors of Roche Holding Ltd has approved to propose Dr. Christophe Weber, former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to the Board of Directors at Roche’s Annual General Meeting on March 9, 2027.

Roche Chairman Severin Schwan: “I am pleased that we have been able to propose Christophe Weber for election to the Board of Directors. Christophe’s intimate knowledge of the healthcare industry and his broad leadership experience will further strengthen our Board.”

About Roche
Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals Divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

 

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 88 88 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Tristan Schmitz
Phone: +41 79 529 70 35		Lorena Corfas
Phone: +41 79 568 24 95
Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915		Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83
Kirti Pandey
Phone: +41 79 398 38 53		Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50
Irène Stephan
Phone:  +41 79 377 83 75		Albert Thottiyil
Phone: +41 79 775 66 12

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