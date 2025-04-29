SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

April 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: Tuesday, May 13 at 3:40 p.m. PT
  • William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4 at 12:40 p.m. CT

Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com


