SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ceribell to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

July 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on August 5, 2025.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 7468193. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact
Corrie Rose
Press@ceribell.com  


Northern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Targets $50B Oncology Sales By 2030: Updated
July 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie