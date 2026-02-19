SUBSCRIBE
Ceribell to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Scott Blumberg, CFO, will present at the upcoming Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, and Scott Blumberg, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10:50 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 1:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. 

Event: Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST

Event: TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Time: 10:50 a.m. PST / 1:50 p.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact
Brian Price
Press@ceribell.com


