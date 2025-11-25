SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cerevance to Highlight Potential of Solengepras in Parkinson’s Disease at the 2025 Parkinson Study Group Annual Meeting

November 24, 2025 | 
2 min read
  • New findings from Phase 2 adjunctive study evaluating the characteristics of OFF time improvement with solengepras, a novel, non-dopaminergic GPR6 inhibitor; poster selected as one of 10 featured selections for the Poster Tour
  • Results from Phase 2 ASCEND trial of solengepras as a monotherapy treatment for patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease to be presented

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced upcoming presentations at the 2025 Parkinson Study Group (PSG) Annual Meeting being held from December 4-6 in San Diego.

Details of the poster presentations at the 2025 PSG Annual Meeting are as follows:

Title: Characteristics of OFF Time Improvement in a Phase 2 Study for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) with Solengepras, a Novel GPR6-inhibitor

  • Presenter: Harini Sarva, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology, Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Date/Time: Friday, December 5, 2025, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

Title: Solengepras: An Investigational Therapy with Potential Benefits on Functional and Non-Motor Measures in Early Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

  • Presenter: Kelvin Chou, M.D., FAAN, Professor of Neurology and Co-Chief, Division of Parkinson’s Disease and Related Movement Disorders, University of Michigan Medical School
  • Date/Time: Friday, December 5, 2025, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

In addition to the poster presentations, Cerevance CEO Craig Thompson will present updates on the company’s latest progress in Parkinson’s disease research during the PSG Industry Forum on Friday, December 5, 2025.

About Solengepras (CVN424)
Solengepras is designed to provide a potentially novel approach to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Unlike dopaminergic therapies, which primarily act by replenishing, enhancing, or mimicking dopamine, solengepras is designed to selectively address the indirect pathway by modulating the GPR6 receptor. By inhibiting GPR6, solengepras aims to restore both motor and non-motor function without directly affecting dopamine levels or signaling, improving the relative balance between the direct and indirect pathways, and potentially reducing the risk of common side effects associated with dopaminergic therapies, such as dyskinesias and motor fluctuations. Solengepras is currently being evaluated as a once-daily, oral treatment for use as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other anti-Parkinsonian medications in the Phase 3 ARISE trial.

About Cerevance
Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts 

Cerevance: 
Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:
April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com


Massachusetts Events Pipeline Data Clinical research Phase II Neuroscience Neurodegenerative disease Parkinson’s disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The white plane flies against the blue sky, leaving a white trail. Vector illustration
Cardiovascular disease
Bayer Sets Up Redemption Arc for Anticoagulant With ‘Surprisingly Positive’ Phase III Data
November 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Isometric businessman tightrope walker is on the rope. Teetering on the cable. Business challenge and risk concept. Simple minimal design. Trendy style graphic. Flat vector illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
J&J, Contineum Fail ‘Risky’ Mid-Stage Multiple Sclerosis Trial
November 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Moderna Cans 3 mRNA Vaccines, Secures $1.5B Loan in Quest for 10% Growth
November 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Female hand holds notebook with brain on yellow background
Funding
Aspen’s $115M Series C Opens Doors to Late-Stage Development for Parkinson’s Program
November 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac